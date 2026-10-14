

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK, LONN.SW), a Swiss manufacturing company for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nutrition industries, said on Wednesday that its financial performance was in line with expectations across all of its business platforms for the third quarter.



Wolfgang Wienand, CEO of Lonza, said: 'Lonza performed well in Q3 2026 and we continued to successfully execute our One Lonza Strategy. The transformation into a pure-play CDMO has created a stronger, more integrated global organization that is delivering for our customers across all business platforms.'



For fiscal 2026, the Group still expects 11% to 12% CER sales growth with Core EBITDA margin of 33% to 34%. Lonza continues to anticipate a negative foreign exchange impact of around 2% to 3% on 2026 sales growth.



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