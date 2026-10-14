

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd (7453.T) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY76.422 billion, or JPY143.84 per share. This compares with JPY50.846 billion, or JPY95.81 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to JPY923.592 billion from JPY784.629 billion last year.



Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY76.422 Bln. vs. JPY50.846 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY143.84 vs. JPY95.81 last year. -Revenue: JPY923.592 Bln vs. JPY784.629 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 137.45 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.014 T



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