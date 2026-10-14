Atos International: Atos expands partnership with Fortinet to deliver a global unified cybersecurity framework across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Press Release

Atos expands partnership with Fortinet to deliver a global unified cybersecurity framework across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Paris, France - October 14, 2026 -Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces that it is expanding its longstanding partnership with Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader, from a country-led to a global engagement model. The agreement will help organizations strengthen security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments worldwide through a unified framework including reselling and managed cybersecurity services. It will also align joint business development, customer engagement, service delivery and competitive commercial terms globally to address organizations' growing cybersecurity challenges.

Clients contend with escalating cyber threats and ransomware attacks, increasingly complex digital environments, expanding digital transformation programs, stricter regulatory requirements and a persistent shortage of cybersecurity skills. The strengthened Atos Fortinet partnership will combine advanced security technologies with managed security capabilities on a global scale.

Through integrated solutions and consistent services worldwide, the partnership will enable organizations to enhance protection and visibility across cloud and on-premises environments, simplify security operations, accelerate threat detection and remediation, and gain the scalability and flexibility required to pursue their digital transformation securely.

Fortinet's advanced cybersecurity technologies and engagement support across geographies and Atos' extensive expertise in managed security services, consulting and integration, as well as its global delivery capabilities and network of Security Operations Centers, will provide organizations with more innovative and scalable services to strengthen cyber resilience and support secure digital transformation, with a direct impact on operational efficiency. Over the years, Atos and Fortinet joint offering embraced customers' ongoing challenges, allowing them to benefit from Atos' cybersecurity services embedding Fortinet's latest technologies.

Günter Koinegg, global head of cybersecurity services, Atos, said: "Our expanded partnership with Fortinet aligns with our strategy to harness leading technology ecosystems to deliver integrated, outcome-driven solutions for our clients. By combining Fortinet's advanced cybersecurity technologies with Atos' consulting, integration and managed security expertise, we can provide consistent and scalable protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments and help clients address the security challenges in the AI era."

Thomas Desrues, SVP channel sales international, Fortinet, said: "Elevating our long-standing partnership from a country-led model to a globally coordinated alliance builds on the strong complementarity between Atos' expertise in digital transformation, systems integration, and managed security, and Fortinet's leadership in cybersecurity innovation focusing on Secure Networking, Unified SASE and AI-Driven Security Operations. Through a unique combination of global scale, shared innovation, and local expertise, we provide the AI-Native Security Fabric organizations need to strengthen cyber resilience and navigate the growing demands for sovereignty, high performance, and security in AI environments."

This strengthened framework complements Atos' existing offerings spanning network security, SOC services, Zero Trust, cloud security and SASE architecture (Secure Access Service Edge), as well as cyber resilience.

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Atos Group's cybersecurity services and products

As a global cybersecurity leader with more than 6,500 experts and 205 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group helps organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security, enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offer an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration and continuous managed security services - spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos cybersecurity services deliver a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Its teams operate with deep industry expertise across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

Cybersecurity products delivered under the Eviden brand consist of a sovereign portfolio built on three complementary areas of expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Developed and manufactured in Europe, Eviden cybersecurity products comply with the highest European certification standards to safeguard sensitive data, secure digital access and protect the identities across users, systems, and connected devices.

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 52,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 54,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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