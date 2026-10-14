

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-year high of 1.5981 against the euro, more than a 2-week high of 0.7010 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-week high of 111.00 against the yen, from early lows of 1.6040, 0.6982 and 110.56, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 0.9961 and 1.2470 from early lows of 0.9927 and 1.2428, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.58 against the euro, 0.71 against the greenback, 112.00 against the yen, 1.00 against the loonie and 1.25 against the kiwi.



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