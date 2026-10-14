American Resources Corporation Appoints Datuk Wira Mark Ling as CEO of Newly Formed American Resources Indo Pacific to Lead Rare Earth Supply Chain Development in Malaysia

American Resources Indo Pacific to anchor the development of a connected rare earth supply chain in Malaysia - bringing together complementary capabilities spanning upstream mining, advanced separation and refining, digital traceability, and downstream industrial applications

ReElement Technologies to establish a rare earth separation and refining footprint in Malaysia utilizing its proprietary, patented processing technologies

SAGINT Inc.'s Digital Warehouse Receipt technology provides one independently checkable record per lot of material provenance, processing, custody, and movement across the entire supply chain

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), along with its strategic minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. operator and developer of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity, today announced the formation of American Resources Indo Pacific and the appointment of Datuk Wira Mark Ling as its Chief Executive Officer. American Resources Indo Pacific will lead the Company's expansion across the Indo-Pacific region, beginning with the development of a connected rare earth supply chain in Malaysia that brings together complementary capabilities across upstream mining, advanced separation and refining, digital traceability, and downstream industrial applications.

As CEO of American Resources Indo Pacific, Datuk Wira Mark Ling will be responsible for advancing the Company's regional strategy, cultivating partnerships with government and industry stakeholders, and overseeing the establishment of a rare earth separation and refining footprint in Malaysia utilizing ReElement's proprietary processing technologies.

Datuk Wira Mark Ling is one of Southeast Asia's most accomplished power sector executives, with more than fifteen years tenure as President & Executive Director. He was entrusted by the Malaysian Government to lead Edra Power Holdings, a Malaysian sovereign-backed independent power producer which later transitioned to foreign investors. Over this period, he built the company into a regional energy powerhouse managing 6,974 MW across 13 plants in five countries, delivering peak revenues of RM 9.57 billion. His career sits at the intersection of large-scale project execution, cross-border capital deployment, and energy policy - having led the development of Southeast Asia's largest CCGT plant, structured sovereign-backed SRI Sukuk financing, and forged government-level partnerships across Malaysia, Egypt, Bangladesh, the UAE, Pakistan, and prospective markets in Indonesia.

A key component of the development plan is the establishment of a rare earth separation and refining footprint in Malaysia utilizing ReElement's proprietary, patented processing technologies. Beyond mineral extraction and refining, the consortium is in discussions with potential downstream investors to support the utilization of refined rare earth products within Malaysia. The approach aims to align upstream resource development and processing capabilities with downstream industrial demand, connecting complementary capabilities across the value chain from mineral extraction through to the production of commercially usable refined materials.

The development of such a connected ecosystem is intended to strengthen Malaysia's position within the regional and global critical minerals supply chain while creating sustainable economic opportunities for local industries and communities.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources and ReElement Technologies, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Datuk Wira Mark Ling to lead American Resources Indo Pacific. His leadership and deep relationships across the region position us to build something that has rarely been done before - a complete, transparent rare earth value chain anchored where the resources are. Our philosophy is simple: Malaysia has the resources, they should have the refining as well. Together, we intend to ensure that value is created at home - building world-class refining capacity, creating skilled jobs, and strengthening a supply chain our allies can trust."

Another integral piece of the development plan is the incorporation of SAGINT Inc.'s Digital Warehouse Receipt technology, already running on real ReElement production material since January 2026. One Digital Warehouse Receipt is issued per lot by the warehouse through the SAGINT system. Origin, custody, process data, and movement are computed from the plant's own systems and written into an append-only log that anyone holding the record can independently check. The technology creates the evidence that travels with the material while the underlying process data stays with the operator. It also offers the potential for authorities to confirm provenance, processing, and movement, and to support verification of royalties and applicable taxes from the record already in hand, subject to appropriate access arrangements. This is intended to strengthen transparency, accountability, and confidence among authorities, investors, industrial customers, and other stakeholders from the outset.

Mike Weeks, Executive Chairman of SAGINT Inc., commented, "Trust in a critical mineral supply chain is only as strong as the proof that travels with the material. Our Digital Warehouse Receipt issues one independently checkable record per lot - the origin, processing, custody, and movement computed from the plant's own data and written into an append-only log. By embedding that verification layer into this integrated supply chain from day one, we give governments, investors, and industrial customers the ability to confirm that what they are receiving is exactly what it claims to be: responsibly sourced, accurately accounted for, and fully traceable from mine to material."

The formation of American Resources Indo Pacific and the appointment of Datuk Wira Mark Ling represent an important step in extending the Company's strategy of connecting complementary critical mineral capabilities into the Indo-Pacific region and deepening cooperation with allied and partner nations to build a more secure, transparent, and diversified global rare earth supply chain.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is strategically developing an integrated critical materials ecosystem through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which brings together complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing, and advanced refining. Through this capital-efficient approach, the Company is building a flexible platform designed to adapt to evolving technologies, customer requirements, and national priorities while strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company's operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing, conditioning, and advanced refining through its strategic affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Together, these complementary capabilities enable American Resources to efficiently align diverse feedstock sources with growing commercial, industrial, and defense-sector demand.

American Resources' modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable growth, and strategic partnerships. By integrating complementary operating platforms rather than relying on traditional vertical integration, the Company is positioned to expand efficiently while supporting resilient, commercially sustainable supply chains across infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, and electrification markets. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity. The Company has developed a modular, refining-first platform that efficiently separates and purifies high-purity rare earth elements and critical minerals from a diverse range of primary mineral concentrates, recycled materials, industrial byproducts and other unconventional feedstocks.

Built around proprietary chromatography-based separation and purification technology, ReElement's commercial platform is designed to produce specification-grade materials while reducing chemical consumption, minimizing environmental impact and enabling flexible, capital-efficient deployment. Its modular architecture allows refining capacity to expand in alignment with customer demand, feedstock availability and evolving strategic priorities.

ReElement collaborates with commercial, industrial and government partners to strengthen secure, resilient and commercially sustainable domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains supporting defense, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, permanent magnets, energy and battery technologies. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About SAGINT Inc.

SAGINT Inc. is a digital infrastructure company based in Austin, Texas. It provides the Digital Warehouse Receipt, which is one independently checkable record per lot of material, issued by the warehouse through the SAGINT system. Origin, custody, control, and assay are computed from the plant's own process data and re-verified at every transfer. Receipts have been issued on real material with ReElement Technologies since January 2026. SAGINT makes physical materials provable; it never trades, finances, or takes title. For more information visit sagint.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-appoints-datuk-wira-mark-ling-as-ceo-of-newly-form-1236654