

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in September to the highest level in just over one-and-a-half years, the latest data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 0.3 percent increase in August. That was in line with the flash data published on October 7. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since February 2025, when prices climbed 1.3 percent.



The acceleration in inflation was mainly driven by higher electricity and fuel prices, rising 11.7 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively compared to last year.



Transportation charges grew at a faster pace of 3.4 percent annually in September versus 1.7 percent in August. Similarly, the annual price growth in housing and utilities quickened to 4.8 percent from 2.6 percent, and clothing and footwear prices rebounded 0.7 percent. On the other side, the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages remained stable at 6.6 percent.



Inflation based on the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate accelerated to 1.5 percent from 0.7 percent, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.9 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent stable decrease in August.



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