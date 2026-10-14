

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - As Russia intensified its attacks on facilities linked to American companies operating in Ukraine, electricity outages are still the top challenge they are facing, a recent survey found.



As member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine are actively preparing for another harsh winter during war, the business community conducted a survey to study companies' financial resilience, operational resilience, human capital management resilience, and cyber resilience.



Electricity outages are still the top challenge for 62 percent of businesses in Ukraine, the study says.



Businesses demonstrate moderate confidence in their readiness for winter. Other main risks to business continuity remain physical asset security and logistics and transportation, factors over which companies have limited control.



As winter preparedness efforts are still underway, 60 percent of planned measures have yet to be implemented. Priority areas include strengthening backup energy supply and preparing employee support plans.



Most companies have sufficient liquidity reserves and resources to cover payroll for at least six months. However, one-third have not established reserves for unforeseen expenses.



Most companies plan to introduce additional employee support measures, primarily focused on safety and flexible working arrangements.



Supply chain risks are driving companies to develop alternative logistics routes. Among companies for which supply chains are critical to operations, 60 percent have already implemented or plan to implement such measures within the next three months.



According to Andy Hunder, the President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, facilities belonging to some of major U.S. brands, including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, McDonalds and Oreo, have been damaged in Russian missiles and drone attacks.



Although Russia has tried to deter successful American business in the past, it's 'nothing we've seen like over the last months,' CNN quoted Hunder as saying.



He regreted that while it is clear that Russia is targeting American business, there is no response from the White House.



The American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine is representing more than 600 US and international investors and corporate members doing business in the war-torn country.



Russian attacks in recent days on on Ukraine's two largest cities have killed and injured civilians, damaged homes and civilian infrastructure, the UN aid coordination office said on Tuesday.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that Russia had attacked Ukraine overnight with more than 100 drones, loitering munitions and ballistic missiles.



In Kharkiv, a residential building was destroyed and four were killed, with rescuers searching for people under the rubble virtually all night, he reported. Forty-one people were injured in the city in a single evening.



Kyiv was hit by five ballistic missiles that struck civilian infrastructure, the Ukrainian president added.



He maintained that Ukraine had not carried out strikes on Russian oil refineries or the energy sector since the US President announced an energy ceasefire two days earlier, but that Russia had continued to attack Ukraine's energy facilities.



Ukraine is ready for reciprocal steps towards de-escalation, he said. According to news reports, Russia has said that contacts are ongoing without providing any details on the potential ceasefire.



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