Like BMW, Ford, Audi, and other automakers, Mercedes-Benz is now offering bidirectional charging to electric vehicle (EV) customers in Germany. The company uses vehicle batteries to participate in the electricity market through vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. In return, customers receive a payment of €0.1175 ($0.13) for every hour their vehicle remains connected to the wallbox. Mercedes-Benz is collaborating on the initiative with Munich-based e-mobility service provider The Mobility House. The package, called MB.Charge Home Pro Intelligent, includes the ChargeLine BiDi, an 11 kW bidirectional ...

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