

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump announced that the United States is getting ready to begin 'massive oil, gas and mineral exploitation' in Greenland, the mineral-rich European territory owned by Denmark.



He did not elaborate on the drilling plans in a statement posted on Truth Social just after midnight, but quoted experts as saying, 'The amount of easily available Oil is far greater than that of almost any land, anywhere in the World.'



Greenland is exceptionally mineral-rich, holding some of the largest untapped stores of natural resources and critical raw materials in the world.



Trump also emphasized that Greenland's strategic importance to the security of the United States and Europe was second to none.



Trump warned, 'Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived'. 'It gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the World,' he added.



Trump's repeated threats to acquire the mineral rich territory through military or economic force had triggered a diplomatic crisis between the U.S. and Denmark in January.



But a security agreement for Greenland signed by the leaders of the United States, Denmark, and Greenland last month helped ease the tension.



The deal 'recognizes' the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, as well as Greenland's right to self-determination, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at that time.



The framework agreement does not grant the U.S. ownership or sovereignty over Greenland, but includes a provision for exploring a U.S. site for a 'Golden Dome' missile defense component in Greenland.



But it doesn't mention anything about granting the U.S. Government right to exploit energy resources from the region.



The trilateral pact retains local ownership of natural resources under Greenlandic and Danish authority.



White House website makes no explicit mention of oil or gas drilling rights. It only includes broad acknowledgments of 'minerals cooperation' and 'cooperation on economic development and business promotion' without specific mandates.



Trump had claimed that the agreement would give the United States 'permanent control over security' of Greenland through a larger U.S. military presence in the semi-autonomous Danish island region.



The framework agreement includes exploring a site for a 'Golden Dome' missile defense component in Greenland.



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