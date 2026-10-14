HIGHLIGHTS

2026 drill program completed including nine holes at Heberto for 1,772 m.

Drilling extends Heberto's footprint from 600 meters to 900 meters.

New gold extension open to the NNW.

Hole 863-26-55 returned 2.61 g/t Au over 5.25 m including 6.99 g/t Au over 1.50 m.

Heberto gold zones seem very continuous in 3-D modelling.

Historical results returned 4.79 g/t Au over 8.65 m within 2.13 g/t Au over 22.9 m in hole 2015-1 and 3.65 g/t Au over 13.00 m in hole 2016-19 within 1.21 g/t Au over 64 m.

Heberto Gold system remains open in strike extent: Bonano gold-in-soil anomalies and showing

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Dios Exploration (TSXV: DOS) is pleased to report encouraging gold assay results from its Au33 Project, James Bay, Quebec (Figure 1). The 2026 drill program expanded the Heberto gold-mineralized footprint, with nine holes completed for a total of 1,772 m (Figure 2).

2026 Heberto drill highlights include (Table 1):

5.88 g/t Au over 1.60 m including 13.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m in hole 863-26-54

2.61 g/t Au over 5.25 m including 6.99 g/t Au over 1.50 m in hole 863-26-55

The drilling campaign extended gold mineralization up to 150 m northwest along strike and confirmed a similar mineralization style. Gold is hosted within metre-scale, NNW-trending shear zones shallow dipping west, associated with sericite-potassic feldspar-silica alteration and containing pyrite and magnetite (Figure 3).

M.J. Girard, President and CEO of Dios, commented, "The 2026 program has materially expanded the Heberto gold-mineralized footprint with encouraging gold assay results and a new gold extension open to the NNW (Figure 2). Heberto gold zones seem very continuous in 3-D modelling. In Heberto area, the Mitsumis batholith is characterized by several NNW and ENE structures: gold shear zones, quartz veins, stockwork and dioritic dykes are mainly related to NNW structures. Such structures are also observed near Bonano gold showing area and related gold-in-soil anomalies, not far north of Heberto, along the new open gold extension."

Figure 1: Au33 Gold Project Geological Map

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Figure 2: Heberto Geological Map with best 2026 drilling results

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Figure 3: Core pictures from gold mineralization at Heberto. A) Shear corridor with sericitic-potassicFeldspar-silica alteration in hole 863-26-54. B) Zoom in on gold mineralization style associated with pyrite and magnetite surrounded by sericitic-K-feldspar alteration halo. C) Shear corridor in hole 863-26-59 with similar alteration and gold mineralization style.

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Table 1: 2026 Heberto Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zone 863-26-54 44.90 45.55 0.65 2.70 0.60 Heberto And 85.20 86.70 1.50 0.81 0.15 And 92.15 93.75 1.60 5.88 1.48 Including 92.15 92.80 0.65 13.00 3.50 And 139.60 140.20 0.60 1.57 0.30 863-26-55 81.40 82.30 0.90 2.00 0.90 And 89.10 89.60 0.50 0.74 0.10 And 161.50 162.75 1.25 1.60 0.40 863-26-56 55.30 55.80 0.50 4.33 2.10 And 59.30 59.95 0.65 0.56 0.90 And 78.40 79.50 1.10 0.60 0.80 And 95.65 96.20 0.55 0.58 0.50 And 174.55 176.60 2.05 1.64 0.35 And 210.30 211.45 1.15 1.42 0.10 863-26-57 143.50 145.00 1.50 0.84 0.50 863-26-59 24.50 25.10 0.60 2.18 0.20 And 58.85 59.50 0.65 0.83 0.20 And 97.55 99.00 1.45 0.96 0.13 And 109.00 114.25 5.25 2.61 0.27 Including 109.00 110.50 1.50 6.99 0.40

110.50 110.90 0.40 no recovery no core 863-26-60 26.00 27.00 1.00 0.75 0.10 And 189.10 189.60 0.50 1.09 0.30 863-26-61 42.50 43.00 0.50 0.92 0.30 And 51.60 52.60 1.00 0.51 0.10

Table 2: Historical DIOS 2015-2017 Heberto Drilling Results See Oct. 23, 2024 press release

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length Au (g/t) 2015-1

within 18

7.50 26.65

30.40 8.65

22.9 4.79

2.13 2015-9 65 87 22 2.00 2015-10

within 77.25 87.25

95.70 10

18.45 2.47

1.8 2016-19

within 71

68 84

132 13.00

64.00 3.65

1.21 2016-13

Within 56.25 63.50

76.50 7.25

20.25

41.50 2.05

1.00

0.63 2015-5

within 62.35

61.35 65.70

68.40 3.35

7.05 3.93

1.88 2015-5 83.50 85.70 2.20 3.46 2015-6

within 96.25

92.25 100 3.75

7.75 3.36

2.23 2015-11

within 212.3

203.4 216 3.7

12.6 3.23

1.17 2016-14 108.35 116.45 8.10 1.65 2016-15 148.25 151.25 3.00 2.53 2016-17 183.20 185.50 2.30 1.45 2017-17

including

within 310.20 317.4

275m vert. 7.2

3.33

11 1,7

3.3

1.13 2017-24 40.50 50.50 10.00 0.81



Channel graded 5.18 g/t Au/ 5 m

Table 3: 2026 drillhole coordinates

Hole ID Zone Azimut (°) Dip (°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) 863-26-52 WTS 325 -45 0 252 252 420172 5782404 274 863-26-53 Heberto 90 -50 0 150 150 414491 5779233 301 863-26-54 Heberto 89 -50 0 171 171 414226 5779412 333 863-26-55 Heberto 90 -55 0 195 195 414147 5779407 336 863-26-56 Heberto 90 -55 0 252 252 414241 5779326 329 863-26-57 Heberto 90 50 0 225 225 414131 5779495 331 863-26-58 Heberto 90 -50 0 246 246 414105 5779552 324 863-26-59 Heberto 89 -50 0 177 177 414356 5779549 317 863-26-60 Heberto 89 -50 0 206 206 414300 5779652 313 863-26-61 Heberto 60 -40 0 150 150 414383 5779731 305

Qualified Persons and QA&QC

Technical information in this release was reviewed and approved by Marie-José Girard, P.Geo. (OGQ - 00136), President of Dios (Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101).

The 2026 drilling campaign and quality control program were planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin, P.Geo. (OGQ - 2134). Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration in 2026: quality insurance and control include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and standard samples accredited by Actlab Laboratories, Ancaster, Ontario.

For all gold assays, gold values are estimated by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (method 1A2B-30). Silver was analyzed by aqua regia digestion then ICP analysis (method 1E-Ag).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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