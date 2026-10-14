HIGHLIGHTS
2026 drill program completed including nine holes at Heberto for 1,772 m.
Drilling extends Heberto's footprint from 600 meters to 900 meters.
New gold extension open to the NNW.
Hole 863-26-55 returned 2.61 g/t Au over 5.25 m including 6.99 g/t Au over 1.50 m.
Heberto gold zones seem very continuous in 3-D modelling.
Historical results returned 4.79 g/t Au over 8.65 m within 2.13 g/t Au over 22.9 m in hole 2015-1 and 3.65 g/t Au over 13.00 m in hole 2016-19 within 1.21 g/t Au over 64 m.
Heberto Gold system remains open in strike extent: Bonano gold-in-soil anomalies and showing
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Dios Exploration (TSXV: DOS) is pleased to report encouraging gold assay results from its Au33 Project, James Bay, Quebec (Figure 1). The 2026 drill program expanded the Heberto gold-mineralized footprint, with nine holes completed for a total of 1,772 m (Figure 2).
2026 Heberto drill highlights include (Table 1):
5.88 g/t Au over 1.60 m including 13.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m in hole 863-26-54
2.61 g/t Au over 5.25 m including 6.99 g/t Au over 1.50 m in hole 863-26-55
The drilling campaign extended gold mineralization up to 150 m northwest along strike and confirmed a similar mineralization style. Gold is hosted within metre-scale, NNW-trending shear zones shallow dipping west, associated with sericite-potassic feldspar-silica alteration and containing pyrite and magnetite (Figure 3).
M.J. Girard, President and CEO of Dios, commented, "The 2026 program has materially expanded the Heberto gold-mineralized footprint with encouraging gold assay results and a new gold extension open to the NNW (Figure 2). Heberto gold zones seem very continuous in 3-D modelling. In Heberto area, the Mitsumis batholith is characterized by several NNW and ENE structures: gold shear zones, quartz veins, stockwork and dioritic dykes are mainly related to NNW structures. Such structures are also observed near Bonano gold showing area and related gold-in-soil anomalies, not far north of Heberto, along the new open gold extension."
Figure 1: Au33 Gold Project Geological Map
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Figure 2: Heberto Geological Map with best 2026 drilling results
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Figure 3: Core pictures from gold mineralization at Heberto. A) Shear corridor with sericitic-potassicFeldspar-silica alteration in hole 863-26-54. B) Zoom in on gold mineralization style associated with pyrite and magnetite surrounded by sericitic-K-feldspar alteration halo. C) Shear corridor in hole 863-26-59 with similar alteration and gold mineralization style.
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Table 1: 2026 Heberto Assay Results
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Zone
|863-26-54
|44.90
|45.55
|0.65
|2.70
|0.60
|Heberto
|And
|85.20
|86.70
|1.50
|0.81
|0.15
|And
|92.15
|93.75
|1.60
|5.88
|1.48
|Including
|92.15
|92.80
|0.65
|13.00
|3.50
|And
|139.60
|140.20
|0.60
|1.57
|0.30
|863-26-55
|81.40
|82.30
|0.90
|2.00
|0.90
|And
|89.10
|89.60
|0.50
|0.74
|0.10
|And
|161.50
|162.75
|1.25
|1.60
|0.40
|863-26-56
|55.30
|55.80
|0.50
|4.33
|2.10
|And
|59.30
|59.95
|0.65
|0.56
|0.90
|And
|78.40
|79.50
|1.10
|0.60
|0.80
|And
|95.65
|96.20
|0.55
|0.58
|0.50
|And
|174.55
|176.60
|2.05
|1.64
|0.35
|And
|210.30
|211.45
|1.15
|1.42
|0.10
|863-26-57
|143.50
|145.00
|1.50
|0.84
|0.50
|863-26-59
|24.50
|25.10
|0.60
|2.18
|0.20
|And
|58.85
|59.50
|0.65
|0.83
|0.20
|And
|97.55
|99.00
|1.45
|0.96
|0.13
|And
|109.00
|114.25
|5.25
|2.61
|0.27
|Including
|109.00
|110.50
|1.50
|6.99
|0.40
|110.50
|110.90
|0.40
|no recovery
|no core
|863-26-60
|26.00
|27.00
|1.00
|0.75
|0.10
|And
|189.10
|189.60
|0.50
|1.09
|0.30
|863-26-61
|42.50
|43.00
|0.50
|0.92
|0.30
|And
|51.60
|52.60
|1.00
|0.51
|0.10
Table 2: Historical DIOS 2015-2017 Heberto Drilling Results See Oct. 23, 2024 press release
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core Length
|Au (g/t)
|2015-1
within
|18
7.50
|26.65
30.40
|8.65
22.9
|4.79
2.13
|2015-9
|65
|87
|22
|2.00
|2015-10
within
|77.25
|87.25
95.70
|10
18.45
|2.47
1.8
|2016-19
within
|71
68
|84
132
|13.00
64.00
|3.65
1.21
|2016-13
Within
|56.25
|63.50
76.50
|7.25
20.25
41.50
|2.05
1.00
0.63
|2015-5
within
|62.35
61.35
|65.70
68.40
|3.35
7.05
|3.93
1.88
|2015-5
|83.50
|85.70
|2.20
|3.46
|2015-6
within
|96.25
92.25
|100
|3.75
7.75
|3.36
2.23
|2015-11
within
|212.3
203.4
|216
|3.7
12.6
|3.23
1.17
|2016-14
|108.35
|116.45
|8.10
|1.65
|2016-15
|148.25
|151.25
|3.00
|2.53
|2016-17
|183.20
|185.50
|2.30
|1.45
|2017-17
including
within
|310.20
|317.4
275m vert.
|7.2
3.33
11
|1,7
3.3
1.13
|2017-24
|40.50
|50.50
|10.00
|0.81
Channel graded 5.18 g/t Au/ 5 m
Table 3: 2026 drillhole coordinates
|Hole ID
|Zone
|Azimut (°)
|Dip (°)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|863-26-52
|WTS
|325
|-45
|0
|252
|252
|420172
|5782404
|274
|863-26-53
|Heberto
|90
|-50
|0
|150
|150
|414491
|5779233
|301
|863-26-54
|Heberto
|89
|-50
|0
|171
|171
|414226
|5779412
|333
|863-26-55
|Heberto
|90
|-55
|0
|195
|195
|414147
|5779407
|336
|863-26-56
|Heberto
|90
|-55
|0
|252
|252
|414241
|5779326
|329
|863-26-57
|Heberto
|90
|50
|0
|225
|225
|414131
|5779495
|331
|863-26-58
|Heberto
|90
|-50
|0
|246
|246
|414105
|5779552
|324
|863-26-59
|Heberto
|89
|-50
|0
|177
|177
|414356
|5779549
|317
|863-26-60
|Heberto
|89
|-50
|0
|206
|206
|414300
|5779652
|313
|863-26-61
|Heberto
|60
|-40
|0
|150
|150
|414383
|5779731
|305
Qualified Persons and QA&QC
Technical information in this release was reviewed and approved by Marie-José Girard, P.Geo. (OGQ - 00136), President of Dios (Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101).
The 2026 drilling campaign and quality control program were planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin, P.Geo. (OGQ - 2134). Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration in 2026: quality insurance and control include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and standard samples accredited by Actlab Laboratories, Ancaster, Ontario.
For all gold assays, gold values are estimated by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (method 1A2B-30). Silver was analyzed by aqua regia digestion then ICP analysis (method 1E-Ag).
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact:
Marie-José Girard, President
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. (514) 923-9123
www.diosexplo.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318879