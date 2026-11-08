Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2026) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) adopted semi-annual financial reporting (SAR). This news release is issued and filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting framework. By adopting SAR, Dios aims at reducing administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

As a result of adopting SAR, Dios will not file interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three-month period ending March 31 and the nine-month period ending September 30 of each applicable fiscal year. Accordingly, the initial interim period for which Dios does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A is the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026. Dios will continue to file its audited annual financial statements and related MD&A (due within 120 days of its Dec. 31 fiscal year-end) and its six-month interim financial report and related MD&A (due within 60 days of period ended June 30).

Dios confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria of the SAR framework, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenue of less than $10-million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

Dios remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

ONGOING PLACEMENT

Dios completed $260,000.02 of non-brokered private placements following $600,000 placement announcement, issuing 257,714 units on November 6 at $0.035 per unit, each consisting of one flow-through Common Share of Dios and half-warrant, a whole warrant entitling its holder to subscribe one Common Share at $0.05 per share for two years.

Proceeds will be used for mining exploration for gold (copper, zinc) in Quebec, on its road accessible properties. Common Shares and warrants issued are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and one day, under applicable Canadian securities laws. The placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





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