Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) (Dios) undertakes a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of $600,005 at the price of $0.035 per unit, pursuant to which 17,143,000 flow-through Common Shares could be issued, each Common Share accompanied of a half-warrant, one whole warrant entitling its holder to subscribe for one Common Share of Dios at $0.05 per share for two years.

Use of proceeds is for diamond drilling Heberto-Gold extents on wholly-owned road accessible Au33 property, James Bay, Quebec.

Historical results of 4.79 g/t Au for 8.65 m in 2.13 g/t Au on 22.9 m in hole 2015-1 & 3.65 g/t Au over 13 m in hole 2016-19 within 1.21 g/t Au on 64 m were returned and 2 g/t gold over 22 m in hole 2015-9 and 1.8 g/t gold over 18.45m in hole 10. (Oct. 14, 2026 & Oct. 23, 2024 releases)

Heberto Gold system remains open in strike extent, such as towards Bonano gold-in-soil anomalies and showing.

Heberto-Gold system is located within a five-by-eight km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop area, 50 km south of Eleonore world-class gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit. Marie-Jose Girard M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 qualified person, approved this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11477/320100_e4260bb5b4cf4b95_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320100