Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) (Dios) has completed $250,000.03 of private placements to date following the previously announced $600,000 non-brokered private placement. Pursuant to the last closing, Dios issued 1,428,572 units of Dios (the "Units") at a price of $0.035 per Unit for $50,000.02, each unit consisting of one flow-through Common Share of Dios and one half-warrant, one whole warrant entitling its holder to subscribe for one Common Share of Dios at $0.05 per share for two years from date of issuance.

The proceeds will be used by Dios to carry out mining exploration work in the province of Quebec, such as diamond drilling for gold and other metals (copper, zinc) on its road accessible properties, Quebec.

Common Shares and all warrants issued pursuant to this last tranche are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and one day, ending on March 4, 2027, under applicable Canadian securities laws. The placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. A 7% cash finder's fees was paid by Dios to an arm's length party as well as 100,000 finder's warrants, each of them entitling its holder to subscribe for one Common Share of Dios at $0.05 per share for two years.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





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