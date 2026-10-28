Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) (Dios) closed the first tranche of $200,000.01 of previously announced $600,000 non-brokered private placement. Pursuant to this first closing, Dios issued 5,714,286, units of Dios (the "Units") at a price of $0.035 per Unit, each consisting of one flow-through Common Share of Dios and one half-warrant, one whole warrant entitling its holder thereof to subscribe for one Common Share of Dios at $0.05 per share for two years from date of issuance.

The proceeds will be used by Dios for mining exploration in the province of Quebec, such as diamond drilling for gold and other metals (copper, zinc) on its road accessible properties, Quebec, near facilities.

Common Shares and all warrants issued pursuant to this placement are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and one day, ending on February 28, 2027, under applicable Canadian securities laws. The placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. A 7% cash finder's fees was paid by Dios to an arm's length party as well as 400,000 finder's Warrants, each one entitling its holder to subscribe for one Common Share of Dios at $0.05 per share for two years.





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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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