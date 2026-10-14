Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Lynx Resources Corp. (CSE: LYNX) ("Lynx" or the "Company"), further to its news releases dated August 10, 2026 and August 18, 2026, is pleased to announce the results of the soil sampling component of its Phase 1 exploration program at the Turner's Ridge Property (the "Property") in western Newfoundland. The Phase 1 exploration program is being conducted based on the recommendations outlined in the technical report for the Property prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). A copy of the technical report can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

The soil sampling program comprised of 279 samples collected over an approximately 100m by 25m spaced sampling grid. The program was designed to infill historic soil lines and to better delineate anomalies.

Highlights:

Sample 439861 contained 89g/t Ag and 50.8% Pb. It is located approximately 25m Northwest of the historic trench

96 samples are considered anomalous in Pb ( > 100ppm Pb)

100ppm Pb) 30 samples are considered highly anomalous in Pb ( > 1000ppm Pb)

1000ppm Pb) Anomalous results correlate with historic 2023 soil samples

The Turner's Ridge Property hosts previously identified Mississippi Valley-Type (MVT) lead-zinc-silver mineralization associated with brecciated dolostone. The 2026 soil sampling results further delineate lead geochemical anomalies identified during the Company's 2023 exploration program (Figure 1). These results will be incorporated into the Company's geological interpretation to refine targets for the upcoming trenching, channel sampling and IP survey programs.

"We are encouraged by these results, which further reinforce the lead anomalies identified during our previous exploration work at Turner's Ridge," commented Kevin Zhou, President and CEO of Lynx. "We look forward to advancing our Phase 1 exploration program with mechanical trenching, channel sampling and the planned IP survey to further evaluate the mineralization and refine our exploration targets."

Figure 1. Turners Ridge 2026 and 2023 historical soil samples, shown using graduated colour symbology based on Pb concentrations (ppm). The map also shows Lynx Resources Corp. staked claims, contours, and detailed faults.

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Sampling, QAQC, and Analytical Procedures

All soil samples were collected using a soil auger and locations were recorded by handheld GPS using the UTM NAD83 UTM Zone 21N coordinate system. The sample location was recorded in field notebooks, and in an assay sample tag book as well as a waypoint recorded on a Garmin Montana 700i GPS unit.

Each soil sample was collected into its own kraft soil sample bag and labelled with the location using a unique six-character sample ID assigned from a barcoded Tyvek sample book. A tear-out tag with the barcode and unique sample ID was inserted into the bag with the sample. Another was secured to the location the sample was collected using flagging tape. All samples were stored in a secure place during drying and finally placed in sealed bags for shipping to the lab.

Samples collected during the program were submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., an independent laboratory located in Springdale, Newfoundland and analysed using Au 30g fire assay and inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP-34). For samples which had elemental concentrations exceeding the limits of the trace geochemical package, Ore grade multi-acid digestion was used. ICP-34 uses a 200mg sub sample which is totally dissolved in four acids and analysed by ICP-OES. Fire assay is a lead-collection/fusion, for refinement of total sub-sample into a silver dore bead. The silver bead is dissolved in an aqua-regia digestion and analysis by atomic absorption (AA). Ore grade analysis provides a higher dissolution for samples with a higher metal concentration. This is a more precise method than the trace geochemistry. Before analysis by atomic absorption, 0.200g to 2.00g of sample is digested with three acids.

Eastern Analytical Ltd. has implemented a quality system compliant with the International Standards Organization (ISO) requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. The company regularly participates in the Canmet Round-Robin proficiency test and passes all criteria. Foreseeing the need for a globally recognized mark of quality; Eastern Analytical Ltd. in February 2014 achieved *ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. Samples submitted are analyzed with the strictest quality control: blanks (analytical & method), duplicates and standard reference material (CANMET, CDN, OREAS & GEOSTAT) are inserted into the sequences of client samples.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P.Geo, a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and independent from Lynx, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Lynx Resources Corp.

Lynx is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. Its principal project is the Turner's Ridge Property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, in which it holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest. The Company may, from time to time, evaluate and acquire additional mineral properties of merit.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Please note that soil samples are selective by nature, and values reported may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization at the Property. Readers are cautioned that these potential grades are conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration by the Company or its Qualified Person to define a mineral resource or deposit; and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to exploration plans and mineralization potential at the Property. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Property, the Company's exploration programs and results, and commodities prices that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the exploration potential of the Property and the nature and style of mineralization at the Property; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and resource commodities prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

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