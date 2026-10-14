

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $6.541 billion, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $7.903 billion, or $1.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bank of America Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $8.1 billion or $1.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $29.958 billion from $29.040 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $6.541 Bln. vs. $7.903 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $29.958 Bln vs. $29.040 Bln last year.



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