

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated more than estimated initially in September to the highest level in four months, the latest data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 5.7 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 5.1 percent rise in August. In the flash estimate, the inflation rate was 5.6 percent.



Inflation based on transportation quickened notably to 25.9 percent from 21.5 percent, and housing and utility costs grew at a faster pace of 5.4 percent versus 5.1 percent in August. Similarly, the annual price growth of food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 1.6 percent from 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices showed a slight decline of 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent, in contrast to a 0.6 percent increase in August.



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