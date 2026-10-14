

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG), an insurance and financial services company, Wednesday announced leadership changes effective November 2, including expanded executive roles and a new chief risk officer.



The company will combine Data and Artificial Intelligence with Technology under Chief Information Officer Shekar Pannala, while Chief Claims Officer Stephen Deane will also oversee Operations. James M. Yanosy, currently CFO for Business Insurance, Employee Benefits, Claims and centralized services, has been named chief risk officer.



Pannala joined The Hartford in 2023 to lead technology across its Property & Casualty businesses and became Chief Information Officer in March 2025. He previously served as global CIO at Chubb.



Deane returned to The Hartford in November 2023 as chief claims officer after serving in the same role for Global Risk Solutions, North America, at Liberty Mutual Insurance. He previously spent more than 16 years at The Hartford in leadership roles, including senior vice president of Group Benefits and Workers' Compensation claims.



Yanosy has served as chief financial officer for Business Insurance, Employee Benefits, Claims and centralized services since 2019. Since joining the company in 2003, he has held various finance roles, including overseeing financial reporting, expense management and technology risk management.



Current Chief Risk Officer Prateek Chhabra and Chief Data, AI and Operations Officer Jeffery Hawkins will depart the company at year-end.



On the NYSE, Hartford shares closed up 0.77% at $131.19 on Tuesday.



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