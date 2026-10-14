

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to near 1-1/2-year high of 0.8435 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8450.



Against the yen, the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to a 3-week high of 210.26, nearly a 2-week high of 1.1062 and a 1-week high of 1.3276 from early lows of 209.84, 1.1036 and 1.3254, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 211.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the franc and 1.34 against the greenback.



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