

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $4.751 billion, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $4.450 billion, or $2.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $20.338 billion from $18.224 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.751 Bln. vs. $4.450 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.03 vs. $2.80 last year. -Revenue: $20.338 Bln vs. $18.224 Bln last year.



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