Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to report production for its fiscal year ending September 30, 2026, of 1,000,242 silver ounces, 11,647 gold ounces, 326 tonnes of copper, and 466 tonnes of zinc, for a total of 1,857,966 silver equivalent ounces ("SEO"). During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Parral produced 529,719 SEO, an increase of 11% from 477,464 in the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Parral has delivered another strong quarter for us, adding cash to the balance sheet and we ended the year with a balance of US$288 million. With construction at Los Ricos South having commenced in August and after taking account of significant spending in the quarter on the build, we were able to increase our cash balance during the quarter due to Parral's strong performance," Brad Langille, President and CEO stated. "Construction continues to progress as planned and the Company will be providing frequent updates over the following months. With more than 80% of the detailed engineering completed prior to ground breaking and such a strong balance sheet, the company is focused on strong execution."

Table 1: Annual Production Summary

Quarter Ended Sep 2022 Sep 2023 Sep 2024 Sep 2025 Sep 2026 Silver Production (oz) 741,772 706,891 553,381 851,102 1,000,242 Gold Production (oz) 10,708 7,032 8,700 12,289 11,647 Copper Production (tonnes) 469 615 468 476 326 Zinc Production (tonnes) - - 316 609 466 Silver Equivalent Production (oz)1 1,810,326 1,517,264 1,482,406 2,150,192 1,858,132

"Silver equivalent production" include gold ounces, copper tons and zinc tons produced and converted to a silver equivalent based on a ratio of the average market metal price for each period. The gold:silver ratio for each of the periods presented were: 2022 - 82, 2023 - 83, 2024 - 88, 2025 - 90, 2026 - 66. The copper:silver ratio for the periods presented were: 2022 - 410, 2023 - 373, 2024 - 345, 2025 - 296, 2026 - 188. The zinc:silver ratios were: 2024 - 99, 2025 - 85, 2026 - 53.

Silver production increased by 18% in 2026 compared to 2025, while gold decreased by 5% over the same period. SEO produced in 2026 decreased by 14%, which was significantly impacted by the increase in silver price relative to gold during the year, resulting in a decrease from 90 to 66 in the gold:silver ratio. For comparative purposes, applying the 2025 silver equivalency ratios for gold, copper, and zinc to the 2026 production figures would have resulted in 2,184,844 SEO - a 2% increase from 2025 to 2026.

Table 2: Quarterly Production Summary

Quarter Ended Jun 2025 Sep 2025 Dec 2025 Mar 2026 Jun 2026 Sep 2026 Silver Production (oz) 201,616 212,854 205,104 230,680 268,673 295,785 Gold Production (oz) 3,100 2,697 2,914 2,549 3,036 3,148 Copper Production (tonnes) 128 110 96 84 88 58 Zinc Production (tonnes) 140 150 150 93 116 107 Silver Equivalent Production (oz)1 555,500 487,876 456,179 394,605 477,464 529,884

"Silver equivalent production" include gold ounces, copper tonnes and zinc tonnes produced and converted to a silver equivalent based on a ratio of the average market metal price for each period. The gold:silver ratio for each of the periods presented were: Jun 2025 - 98, Sep 2025 - 88, Dec 2025 - 76, Mar 2026 - 58, Jun 2026 - 62, Sep 2026 - 68. The copper:silver ratios were: Jun 2025 - 311, Sep 2025 - 251, Dec 2025 - 204, Mar 2026 - 152, Jun 2026 - 181, Sep 2026 - 225. The zinc:silver ratios were: Mar 2025 - 89, Jun 2025 - 79, Sep 2025 - 72, Dec 2025 - 59, Mar 2026 - 38, Jun 2026 - 48, Sep 2026 - 61.

Mr. Robert Harris, P.Eng. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release related to Parral.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South project, which is in development with a construction decision approved by the Board, and Los Ricos North exploration and development project, both in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings mine, the Los Ricos projects, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral tailings mine. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

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