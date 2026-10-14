

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. enforcement authorities have seized 187 computer devices used by North Korean IT workers to fund their government through remote information technology work for American companies.



The computer devices were confiscated in searches of multiple known or suspected 'laptop farms' in Texas during 'Operation Lonestar Roundup,' the Department of Justice said.



Also, two U.S. nationals were arrested in Ohio for orchestrating a multi-year fraud scheme to obtain remote IT work with U.S. companies that generated more than $3 million in revenue.



On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio announced the arrests of Michael James Bostelle of Pennsylvania and Juan Cecilio Pena Carrillo of Texas pursuant to a four-count wire fraud, money laundering, and identity theft indictment.



The indictment describes a multi-year fraud scheme by Bostelle, Pena, and their co-conspirators to obtain remote IT work with U.S. companies that generated more than $3 million in revenue. The indictment also charges 10 China-based co-conspirators for their roles in the scheme. The identities of two additional defendants remain under seal.



According to the indictment, from 2019 to July 2025, North Korean IT workers obtained remote positions by using stolen or fabricated identity documents, virtual private networks and proxy infrastructure to appear as though they were U.S. persons working from within the United States. They also relied on U.S.-based facilitators who received and hosted multiple laptop computers - issued by victim U.S. companies - at their residences in the United States, housed and configured those devices, installed remote-access software and transferred earnings to Pyongyang--controlled accounts.



Overall, the scheme impacted more than 70 U.S. company employers and generated approximately $3 million in revenue for IT workers. The revenue is believed to have been sent to sanctioned organizations controlled by the North Korean regime. Victim employers included companies in the health care, communications, cyber support, retail, and manufacturing sectors across Ohio, sixteen additional states, and the District of Columbia.



The scheme was busted in an operation carried out by FBI between September 21 and 25. FBI agents conducted searches and other law enforcement action at more than 40 residences in Texas known to be, or suspected of operating as, laptop farms for DPRK IT workers.



U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has identified this group of North Korean IT workers and their helpers as 'Famous Chollima.'



'North Korea's rogue regime uses its pervasive IT worker schemes to raise revenue for various illicit purposes, including the development of weapons that could ultimately target the United States or its allies,' said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. 'These schemes threaten the security of the IT systems and data of the deceived U.S. employers and leave countless victims of identity theft.



'he FBI and DOJ announced a series of coordinated actions against this threat, securing charges against 14 individuals, conducting two arrests, seizing nearly 190 devices, and executing operations at more than 40 suspected 'laptop farms' across Texas,' said Assistant Director Brett Leatherman of the FBI's Cyber Division. 'Close coordination between the private sector and federal law enforcement was central to this operation. To further combat the threat, the FBI has issued a Public Service Announcement with detailed mitigation guidance for U.S. companies.'



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