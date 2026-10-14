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WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 14:40
33,960 Euro
-0,01 % -0,005
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Pharma
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OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 50
Europa 600
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33,95533,96514:40
33,95533,96014:40
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Ablexis, LLC: Ablexis Announce License Agreement with Novo

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Ablexis, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing human antibody drug discovery through provision of its AlivaMab Mouse technology, announced today an agreement granting Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo) a non-exclusive license to Ablexis' proprietary AlivaMab Mouse human antibody drug discovery platforms to discover, develop, and commercialize biologics drugs comprising AlivaMab antibodies. The license provides Novo rights to possess and use AlivaMab Mouse strains for the generation of human VH/VL antibodies.

"Ablexis has evolved the performance and expanded the capabilities of the AlivaMab Mouse technology since the launch of the first generation in 2014, ensuring it remains the premier technology for rapid, efficient, and successful human antibody drug discovery and development," said Larry Green, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ablexis. "Ablexis' licensees have already advanced more than 34 AlivaMab antibodies into clinical development since 2018 using the earliest versions of the technology. We are pleased that Novo selected the suite of AlivaMab Mouse strains to enhance its armamentarium for the discovery of the next generation of human biologics drugs."

The AlivaMab Mouse strains are available for use in-house by Ablexis' licensees or for service provision on a license-free, milestone-free, and royalty-free basis exclusively through AlivaMab Biologics, LLC.

About Ablexis, LLC

Ablexis, LLC creates and offers AlivaMab Mouse, a suite of unique, patented next generation transgenic mice, as a foundational platform for successful human antibody drug discovery and development. Dozens of companies, including 13 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, public and private biotechnology companies, and other entities have licensed the AlivaMab Mouse technology for their antibody drug discovery. Ablexis' sister company, AlivaMab Biologics provides an integrated antibody therapeutic discovery and engineering platform using the AlivaMab Mouse technologies on a license-free, milestone- and royalty-free basis. For more information, please contact us at info@ablexis.com or info@alivamab.com.

SOURCE: Ablexis, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ablexis-announce-license-agreement-with-novo-1235755

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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