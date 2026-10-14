Brain Prize co-recipient whose research identified CGRP as a central driver of migraine joins to guide development of BETR-001 in chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FSE: NPAU) ("BetterLife" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing BETR-001 for chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") to guide the clinical development of BETR-001. Professor Peter Goadsby, MD, PhD, FRS, has been appointed Co-Chair.

The SAB will advise the Company's management and Board of Directors on clinical development strategy, the design and conduct of its planned clinical studies in chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine, and the scientific basis for its interactions with regulators.

Professor Goadsby is internationally recognized for research that has changed how headache in general and migraine in particular is understood and treated. His work identified calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) as a central driver of migraine, research that led to an entirely new class of migraine-specific medicines now used by millions of patients. He was a co-recipient of the 2021 Brain Prize, the world's largest neuroscience award, and was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2022. His clinical and research career has spanned both migraine and cluster headache.

Professor Goadsby currently serves as Senior Associate to the President and Founding Dean of the Division of Biomedical Sciences at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST). He also holds appointments as Professor of Neurology at King's College London, and Honorary Consultant Neurologist at King's College Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, London. He is a National Institute for Health and Care Research Emeritus Senior Investigator and Emeritus Professor of Neurology at the University of California, Los Angeles. He previously held faculty positions at University College London and the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, and at the University of California, San Francisco.

"Chronic cluster headache is one of the most disabling conditions in neurology, and patients who do not respond to current preventive treatment have very few options," said Professor Goadsby. "Progress in this field has always depended on asking precise clinical questions and designing studies that can answer them. I look forward to working with the BetterLife team as BETR-001 moves toward the clinic."

"Peter Goadsby helped build the modern science of headache medicine," said Douglas Drysdale, Executive Chair of BetterLife's Board of Directors. "We intend to use his judgment where it matters most: in how we design, run and interpret our studies. His deep insight and expertise in headache will be invaluable to us. Having him co-chair the SAB as we prepare our IND is a significant step for the program."

In connection with his appointment, the Company has agreed to grant Professor Goadsby stock options to purchase 500,000 common shares of BetterLife, with quarterly vesting over 24 months and a ten (10) year term. Exercise price for the stock options will be in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About BETR-001

BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of 2-bromo-lysergic acid diethylamide (2-Br-LSD) in development for the preventive treatment of chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine. The Company holds a granted U.S. composition-of-matter patent covering BETR-001. BETR-001 is an investigational product and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing BETR-001 to treat various neurological disorders, such as chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

Institutional affiliations are provided for identification purposes only and do not imply endorsement of the Company or BETR-001 by those institutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the role and activities of the Scientific Advisory Board, the Company's planned clinical studies, its planned Investigational New Drug application, and the development of BETR-001. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

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