Mountain View and Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ), a provider of technology, products, and services that help cinema operators create reliable and memorable guest experiences, today announced that it has been selected by Syufy Enterprises to complete a significant cinema multiplex equipment upgrade for Mountain View Cinema 16 in Mountain View, CA. MiT expects to recognize project revenue in its fiscal 2027 second quarter ending December 31st.

The project involves the comprehensive refurbishment of an existing 16-screen multiplex, including systems design, equipment integration, installation, commissioning and related technical services. Mountain View Cinema 16 was originally developed and operated by Syufy Enterprises before subsequently being operated by Cinemark beginning in 2006. Syufy announced plans last month to reopen the theater to the community and resume operations ahead of the 2026 Christmas holiday movie season.

The renovated multiplex will feature a blend of premium large-format (PLF) and traditional auditoriums which are being upgraded to include cutting edge laser projection and immersive audio technologies that deliver a memorable guest experience in a fully integrated environment. The renovated multiplex will also feature new, comfortable seating with convenient tray tables, complemented by an expanded selection of enticing food and beverage offerings for guests.

MiT has maintained a strong customer relationship with Syufy for more than a decade, highlighted by the supply and installation of digital projection systems at multiple Syufy properties during the cinema industry's transition from film to digital presentation.

"We are excited to bring Mountain View Cinema 16 back to the community with a theater experience that meets the expectations of its discerning moviegoers," said Nancy Crane, VP of Operations, Syufy Enterprises. "The longstanding relationship between MiT and our cinema operations dates back to at least 2012 and gives us confidence in their ability to execute a project of this scale on an aggressive timeline."

"We are energized by the confidence Syufy has shown by selecting MiT as its cinema equipment service and installation partner for this grand reopening," said Francois Godfrey, President of Moving iMage Technologies. "We are pleased to once again put our technology expertise, installation capabilities and project-management experience to work. This project is an excellent example of MiT's ability to deliver a comprehensive technical solution for a major theater refurbishment."

Project Highlights

MiT DCS loudspeakers systems, a variety of DCS SC Screen-Channels and SR Surround Loudspeakers and SB Subwoofers providing premium immersive audio and an enveloping sound experience.

LEA Cinema Digital Series CDS354 & LEA CDS704 amplifiers - Complementing the DCS line, LEA Professional is the world's leading next generation smart professional grade amplifiers with Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

Barco SP4K RGB laser projectors and Alchemy ICMP-XS integrated cinema media processors and servers to deliver exceptional image clarity and vibrant color accuracy for unmatched visual presentations and advanced content management.

MIT products

MIT S5 projector pedestals will be utilized with each projector to deliver optimal system stability and performance.

IMC25 Automation will be deployed to interface with the cinema projectors, servers, audio processors and pre-feature entertainment systems and provide centralized control of each auditorium.

IS-30 AC power spike arrestor and current filter conditioners and IS-20D power sequencers will be utilized to optimize and safeguard the power supply for the upgraded equipment.

XL Mover mechanical mounting solution to support 3D light-doubling systems.

MiT's UPC-28C Assistive Listening Device (ALD) systems for hearing or visually impaired patrons. The system transmits two channels of audio plus closed captioning data over infrared.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Syufy Enterprises

Syufy Enterprises is a Marin County-based company operating a diverse portfolio of businesses, including health clubs, golf venues, shopping centers, apartment communities, public markets and movie theaters. The company focuses on delivering exceptional experiences across its brands while pursuing strategic, sustainable growth.

About Moving iMage Technologies ( www.movingimagetech.com)

Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT") helps cinema operators create reliable and memorable guest experiences through technology, products, and services. MiT designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary cinema products, peripherals, and cinema loudspeaker systems. These products are sold independently and as part of our broader solutions offerings, enabling customers to improve performance, reliability, and the overall moviegoing experience.

MiT's proprietary products include its premium DCS Cinema Loudspeaker line and digital cinema peripheral suite, including automation systems; projector pedestals, bases & lifts; direct-view LED frames; and lighting and power management solutions. It also offers Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, and Christie Digital cinema projectors; LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown and Meyer Sound audio solutions and LG & Samsung LED displays for large scale installations.

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