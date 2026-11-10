Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ), a provider of technology, products, and services that help cinema operators create reliable and memorable guest experiences, will report Q1 fiscal 2027 results before the market opens on November 13 and host an investor call at 11:00 am ET. Following prepared remarks, management will take investor questions.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Friday, November 13 at 11:00am ET Toll-Free Number: 1-877-407-4018 Toll/International Number: 1-201-689-8471



Call me: Participants can use Guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Transcript: Posted online here 48 hours after the event Questions can be submitted in advance via Email to: mitq@catalyst-ir.com



Telephone Replay

Access ID: 13763640

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: November 27, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET

About Moving iMage Technologies ( www.movingimagetech.com)

Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT") helps cinema operators create reliable and memorable guest experiences through technology, products, and services. MiT designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary cinema products, peripherals, and cinema loudspeaker systems. These products are sold independently and as part of our broader solutions offerings, enabling customers to improve performance, reliability, and the overall moviegoing experience.

MiT's proprietary products include its premium DCS Cinema Loudspeaker line and digital cinema peripheral suite, including automation systems; projector pedestals, bases & lifts; direct-view LED frames; and lighting and power management solutions. It also offers Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, and Christie Digital cinema projectors; LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown and Meyer Sound audio solutions and LG & Samsung LED displays for large scale installations.

Follow us on X: @movingimagenews

Follow us on LinkedIn: MiT on LinkedIn

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