

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The UK stock market's FTSE 100 moved modestly higher on Wednesday with stocks turning in a mixed performance amid a lack of fresh earnings or economic data from the home front. The mood remained slightly cautious as investors looked ahead to the U.S. crucial consumer price inflation data later in the day.



Upbeat earnings from Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML aided sentiment.



The FTSE 100 was up 30.53 points or 0.28% at 10,680.86 a little over half an hour past noon.



Burberry Group, Barratt Redrow, Babock International and British Land moved up 2.5%-3%. Convatec Group climbed about 2.3%.



Antofagasta, LondonMetric Property, Tritax Big Box REIT, Spirax Group, Imperial Brands, Diageo, Glencore, Weir, Anglo American Plc, Howden Joinery Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Associated British Foods, Land Securities, Pershing Square Holdings, Diploma, Games Workshop, Sainsbury (J) and Shell gained 1%-2%.



Discoverie Group, which rose more than 2%, gave up some gains subsequently and was up by about 1%. The electronics designer reported strong first-half results and said full-year adjusted earnings were running ahead of the board's expectations.



Airtel Africa and Standard Chartered eased by about 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. Admiral Group, Computacenter, HSBC Holdings, Vodafone Group and The Sage Group drifted down 0.7%-2%.



IT infrastructure provider Softcat slumped 7% despite the company reporting better-than-expected annual profit.



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