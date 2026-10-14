

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) reported Wednesday that net income applicable to the company's shareholders for the third quarter grew to $4.91 billion or $3.03 per share from $4.61 billion or $2.80 per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company's provision for credit losses was $148 million, compared to Nil million in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenues for the quarter grew 12 percent to $20.34 billion from $18.22 billion in the same quarter last year.



Net interest income increased 30 percent to $3.25 billion and non-interest income grew 9 percent to $17.09 billion from last year. Total non-interest expenses increased 12 percent to $13.71 billion from last year.



The Board of Directors also declared a $1.15 quarterly dividend per share, payable on November 13, 2026 to common shareholders of record on October 30, 2026.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, MS is trading on the NYSE at $186.20, down $0.42 or 0.23 percent.



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