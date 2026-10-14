

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains cautious ahead of the release of consumer price inflation readings from the U.S. on Wednesday morning. The renewed increase in oil prices as well as geopolitical uncertainties weighed on markets.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory as markets await the key economic data releases. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields mostly eased.



Oil resumed its climb amidst Hormuz strikes and Houthi attacks. Gold has declined more than a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading in positive territory.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,849.60, up 0.35% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,818.40, up 0.16% Germany's DAX at 25,409.72, up 0.59% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,690.24, up 0.37% France's CAC 40 at 7,876.72, up 0.63% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,203.15, up 0.59% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 67,848.00, up 0.10% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,727.90, down 0.64% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,767.23, down 0.89% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,314.17, down 0.13% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,008.81, down 0.44%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.27, up 0.08% EUR/USD at 1.1191, down 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.3263, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 158.46, up 0.08% USD/CHF at 0.8336, up 0.11% AUD/USD at 0.7006, up 0.36%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.195%, down 0.42% Germany at 3.4564%, down 0.19% France at 4.823%, down 0.27% U.K. at 5.4084%, down 0.83% Japan at 3.008%, up 0.13%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $106.36, up 0.63% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $95.73, up 1.69% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,163.10, down 0.34% Silver Futures (Dec) at $58.77, down 1.27%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $83,333.09, up 0.04% Ethereum at $2,502.52, up 0.12% BNB at $741.64, up 0.37% XRP at $1.37, up 1.06% Solana at $106.92, up 0.74%



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