With effect from October 15, 2026, the units rights in Klaria Pharma Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 23, 2026.
With effect from October 15, 2026, the paid subscription units in Klaria Pharma Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 13, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Units rights
|Short name:
|KLAR UR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030588XXX
|Order book ID:
|553845
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from October 15, 2026, the paid subscription units in Klaria Pharma Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 13, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription units
|Short name:
|KLAR BTU
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030588XXX
|Order book ID:
|553846
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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