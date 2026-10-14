Instrument: Units rights Short name: KLAR UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030588XXX Order book ID: 553845 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: KLAR BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030588XXX Order book ID: 553846 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from October 15, 2026, the units rights in Klaria Pharma Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 23, 2026.With effect from October 15, 2026, the paid subscription units in Klaria Pharma Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 13, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB