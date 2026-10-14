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Mittwoch, 14.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dreißigtausend potenzielle Verkäufer und fast keine konkurrierenden Bieter
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WKN: A0MXSJ | ISIN: IT0000214293 | Ticker-Symbol: L7U
Frankfurt
14.10.26 | 09:03
17,750 Euro
-0,84 % -0,150
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOSCANA AEROPORTI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOSCANA AEROPORTI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS
CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA21,2000,00 %
TOSCANA AEROPORTI SPA17,750-0,84 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.