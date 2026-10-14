Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mercator Geological Services Limited ("Mercator") of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia to prepare an independent technical report on the Robinson-Lasher zinc-germanium-gallium project (the "Robinson-Lasher Project" or the "Project") in Livingston County, Kentucky. The Robinson-Lasher Project is primarily a zinc deposit, with germanium and gallium occurring as potential by-product credits hosted within the zinc mineralized zone. The report will be prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

The engagement is being led by Michael Cullen, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of Mercator, a professional geologist with over 40 years of mineral exploration experience, that includes previous work in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District (the "IKFD"). Mr. Cullen visited Robinson-Lasher Project in August 2026 as part of the engagement.

Following the August 2026 site visit, Mercator anticipates completing the NI 43-101 technical report on the Project by the end of October 2026. The report is intended to consolidate and independently assess the Project's historical zinc, germanium, and gallium potential, but is not expected to include a current mineral resource estimate.

A core sampling and assay program has also commenced on the archived drill core from the Project's 2008 drilling program. The core sampling and assay program is designed to verify and extend the historical germanium and gallium results announced by the Company on July 6, 2026, and represents the first systematic multi-element sampling of the preserved Robinson-Lasher core. Germanium price is currently $8,597/kg ($267/oz) according to strategicmetalsinvest.com.

Program details are set out in the Verification and Sampling Program section below.

About the Robinson-Lasher Project

The Robinson-Lasher Project comprises approximately 1,524 acres of mineral rights in Livingston County, Kentucky, and is primarily a zinc project. Zinc and fluorspar occur as bedded and replacement-style mineralized zones in Mississippian-age carbonate rocks along the Robinson Fault structure. This setting is a classic Mississippi Valley-type ("MVT"), the same as the Tennessee zinc mines that supplied concentrate to the Clarksville, Tennessee zinc smelter for more than 50 years. The Project has been drill tested with 232 historic drill holes, over an interpreted mineralized strike length of approximately 4000 feet[1].

Historical high-grade zinc intervals from the 2008 confirmation drill program include 81.4 feet (24.8 meters) grading approximately 11.2% zinc (hole DXHR-01) and 16.0 feet (4.9 meters) grading approximately 13.4% zinc (hole DXHR-03). Germanium and gallium were analyzed on samples from these two holes, returning germanium of up to 350 g/t and gallium of up to 20 g/t within the zinc-mineralized (sphalerite) zones, with the highest germanium value in each hole associated with the hole's highest-grade zinc interval. Core intervals were assayed at ACME Analytical Laboratories (Vancouver, B.C.). Base metals were determined by four-acid digestion with an ICP-ES finish, and gallium and germanium were determined on samples from two of the holes - DXHR-01 and DXHR-03. Holes DXHR-02 and DXHL-01 were assayed for zinc and fluorspar but were not analyzed for germanium or gallium.[2]

Germanium and gallium do not occur as discrete minerals at the Project; they are interpreted to substitute within the crystal lattice of sphalerite (zinc sulfide) and broadly correlate with the zinc mineralized zone. If this spatial relationship is confirmed, germanium and gallium could be recoverable as by-product credits during conventional zinc-concentrate production. The full sample-by-sample results for holes DXHR-01 and DXHR-03 are set out in Table 1, and drill-hole details are set out in Table 2.[3]

Table 1 - Germanium and gallium assay detail, holes DXHR-01 and DXHR-03

DXHR-01

Sample From-To (ft) Interval (ft) Zn (%) Ge (g/t) Ga (g/t) Ag (g/t) CaF2 (%) 101 545.6-550.6 5.0 4.39 NA NA nil 0.04 102 550.6-555.6 5.0 0.46 NA NA nil 0.44 103 555.6-558.6 3.0 <0.01 NA NA nil 0.06 104 558.6-561.0 2.4 24.21 150 nil 3 0.14 105 561.0-563.5 2.5 0.40 40 nil nil 0.04 106 563.5-567.9 4.4 17.18 100 nil 3 0.10 107 567.9-570.0 2.1 0.07 40 nil nil 0.08 108 570.0-578.0 8.0 23.62 140 10 5 0.10 109 578.0-584.2 6.2 5.06 60 nil nil 0.06 110 584.2-592.0 7.8 12.60 90 nil 6 0.04 111 592.0-598.0 6.0 6.79 100 20 3 0.04 112 598.0-607.0 9.0 0.01 90 nil nil 0.04 113 607.0-614.0 7.0 0.95 60 nil nil 0.10 114 614.0-621.0 7.0 16.33 180 nil 5 0.32 115 621.0-629.0 8.0 8.63 140 10 nil 1.37 116 629.0-634.0 5.0 32.63 220 20 10 0.12 117 634.0-636.3 2.3 0.86 90 nil nil 0.06 118 636.3-640.0 3.7 15.73 150 nil 7 0.06 119 640.0-645.0 5.0 0.03 NA NA nil 0.08 Composite (samples 104-118) 558.6-640.0 81.4 (24.8 m) 11.20 ~114 <=20 -

-

DXHR-03

Sample From-To (ft) Interval (ft) Zn (%) Ge (g/t) Ga (g/t) Ag (g/t) CaF2 (%) 127 626.0-627.0 1.0 <0.01 140 20 3 0.74 128 627.0-630.0 3.0 0.43 180 nil nil 0.27 129 630.0-636.6 6.6 28.12 350 nil 12 1.03 130 636.6-643.0 6.4 1.85 70 nil nil 0.51 131 643.0-646.0 3.0 5.34 140 nil 2 0.04 132 646.0-652.0 6.0 <0.01 90 nil nil 0.09 Composite (samples 129-131) 630.0-646.0 16.0 (4.9 m) 13.40 ~199 nil - -

Notes: Depths are downhole; holes are vertical (-90°), so downhole intervals approximate true thickness. 1 ppm = 1 g/t; 1 foot = 0.3048 m. "nil" = below detection; "NA" = not analyzed for that element. For DXHR-01, samples 101-103 and 119 bracket the mineralized zone but were not analyzed for Ga/Ge. Composites are thickness-weighted averages over the indicated samples. Source: 2008 Report; ACME certificates VAN08004249 / VAN08005302 / VAN08005639.

Table 2 - Drill hole data for holes DXHR-01 and DXHR-03

DDH# Property Survey Coordinates Collar

Elevation Angle TD Cored (ft) Date

Completed Comments DXHR-01 Robinson -624E /

+1474N 443 -90° 757 8-Jan Offset R-100; 558.6-640 @ 11.2% Zn DXHR-03 Robinson -503E /

+3975N 496 -90° 674 8-Mar Offset R-170; 630-646 @ 13.4% Zn

The Project also hosts an existing 1,270-foot production decline reaching approximately 240 feet of vertical depth, together with a ventilation shaft; underground access is subject to rehabilitation. The Company cautions that the historical germanium and gallium analyses were performed on a limited number of samples from two of the four holes drilled in 2008 and are insufficient, on their own, to characterize the distribution, continuity or grade of germanium or gallium across the Project.

Verification and Sampling Program

The core from the 2008 confirmation drilling program is archived at the Earth Analysis Research Library in Lexington, Kentucky. This facility is the core and well sample repository operated by the Kentucky Geological Survey, a research center of the University of Kentucky. All four core holes completed during the 2008 program are preserved in the collection. The Company's technical team examined the core at the repository in August 2026 and confirmed that the mineralized intervals remain intact and suitable for sampling.

The sampling program covers 151.9 feet of core across all four preserved holes, focused on the zinc-mineralized intervals logged along the Robinson Fault structure, as set out in Table 3. Two complementary methods are being applied over the same intervals:

Portable X-ray fluorescence. Non-destructive readings are being taken at four-inch spacing down each mineralized interval. The readings will produce a semi-continuous, high-resolution multielement profile through each interval, allowing mineralized boundaries to be defined at a resolution far finer than the historical sample intervals.

Dremel-cut samples for laboratory analysis. Samples are being cut at five-foot intervals using a precision rotary tool, a method selected specifically to recover analytically sufficient material while preserving the archive core. Each sample will be submitted to the University of Kentucky for multi-element determination including zinc, germanium, gallium, silver, lead and fluorine.

Table 3 - Sampling program by drill hole

Drill hole Interval sampled (ft) Length (ft) DXHR-01 545.6-645.0 99.4 DXHR-02 504.0-521.0 17.0 DXHR-03 626.0-652.0 26.0 DXHL-01 217.0-226.5 9.5 Total

151.9

As noted above, holes DXHR-02 and DXHL-01 were not analyzed for germanium or gallium during the 2008 program, and samples from these holes are therefore being drawn from core for which no germanium or gallium data exists. Samples from holes DXHR-01 and DXHR-03 are being taken to verify the historical results set out in Table 1 under modern analytical and quality-control protocols.

Sampling is being conducted in accordance with the sampling policies of the Kentucky Geological Survey, which require that sufficient archive material be retained in each core box for future examination. Analytical results generated from repository material are provided to the Kentucky Geological Survey and become part of the public record of the collection.

Analytical Protocol and Quality Control

All samples will be prepared and analyzed at the University of Kentucky Department of Plant and Soil Sciences. Zinc, germanium, and gallium will be determined by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, which provides the low detection limits and freedom from spectral interference required for accurate determination of germanium in a high-zinc matrix.

The University of Kentucky Department of Plant and Soil Sciences uses a full quality assurance and quality control protocol. This includes Matrix-matched external standards that are prepared using certified reference materials (Inorganic Ventures, Blacksburg, VA, USA). An internal standard (Y) is added at 10 µg/L for all samples and standards. Quality control procedures included initial calibration verification (ICV), continuing calibration verification (CCV), initial blank verification (IBV), continuing blank verification (CBV), analysis of digestion replicates, analysis of dilution replicates, determination of spike recovery, analysis of standard reference materials (SRMs) if available, and analysis of digestion blanks with each analytical batch. An octopole reaction system pressurized with He or H2 to suppress polyatomic interferences as appropriate. REE++ interferences are corrected for.

Next Steps

Sampling is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2026, with laboratory results anticipated approximately two to three weeks following submission. Subject to results, the Company intends to advance the phased program outlined on July 6, 2026, including compilation and validation of the historical drill database, confirmation drilling on the Robinson structure with dedicated germanium and gallium sampling, and preliminary metallurgical testwork to assess germanium and gallium deportment to zinc concentrate.

Readers are cautioned that no metallurgical testwork, processing arrangement, mineral resource estimate or economic assessment has been completed on the Robinson-Lasher Project, and there is no certainty that germanium or gallium can be economically recovered.

Historical Results Disclosure

The resource estimates and drill results disclosed in this news release are "historical estimates" and "historical results" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The historical estimates were prepared prior to the implementation of current CIM Definition Standards, and the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare them are not fully available to the Company. The historical estimates have not been verified or validated by the Company as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. A qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101, has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The historical estimates should not be relied upon. The historical drill results have not been independently verified by the Company and true widths are not known. The sampling program described in this news release is a verification program and will not, on its own, support a mineral resource estimate. Significant additional work, including data compilation and validation, confirmatory drilling and updated geological modeling, would be required before the historical estimates could be upgraded to or verified as current mineral resources. There is no guarantee that any of the historical estimates will be realized, that the results of the sampling program will be consistent with the historical results, or that any mineralization reported in historical drilling will support a current mineral resource estimate.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Michael Hendrickson, P.Geo. (3254) who is a member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. Hendrickson is a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a mineral exploration company that optioned the Robinson-Lasher zinc-germanium-gallium project in Kentucky located near a proposed US$7.4 billion smelter. The Company also operates the Apuradita silver project in Bolivia.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects," and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the scope, conduct and timing of the core sampling and assay program, the timing of laboratory results and the Company's intended follow-up work; the expected June sale of silver concentrate; production forecasts, rates, throughput and extraction of silver-bearing material; processing and toll-milling of material; concentrate sales; permitting matters; grades, recoveries and mineralization; transport and logistics; commodity prices; and related operational, regulatory, market and technical risks. Such forward-looking information, which reflects management's expectations regarding Silver Elephant's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, is based on certain factors and assumptions and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance, events or results, and may not be indicative of whether such events or results will actually be achieved. A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: market conditions; changes in business plans; the ability to secure sufficient financing to advance the Company's mining projects; delays or failures in processing, toll milling, transportation or concentrate sales; delays in obtaining or maintaining permits and other regulatory authorizations; variability in grades, recoveries and metallurgical performance; the availability of archive core material for sampling and the requirements of the Kentucky Geological Survey; laboratory turnaround times; the possibility that sampling results will not be consistent with historical results; changes in commodity prices; operational, technical, logistical and community-related risks; and general economic conditions. Additional risk factors about the Company are set out in its latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis and annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking information included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

[1] North American Exploration Inc., July 2008, Shawnee Zinc Exploration Project, Hampton Prospect, Livingston County, Kentucky, O. Jay Gatten

[2] ACME Analytical Laboratories Ltd. (Vancouver, BC), Certificates of Analysis VAN08004249, VAN08005302 and VAN08005639 (2008). Sample preparation R150 (crush/split/pulverize to 150 mesh); base-metal suite by 4-acid digestion / ICP-ES (method 7TD); gallium and germanium by method G7AR; fluorine by sodium fusion (G2A-F). Germanium and gallium were analyzed on holes DXHR-01 (samples 104-118) and DXHR-03 (samples 127-132); holes DXHR-02 and DXHL-01 were assayed for zinc and fluorspar but not for germanium or gallium. Values reported to ~10 g/t increments; across the two analyzed holes, tabulated germanium values range from 40 to 350 g/t (1 ppm = 1 g/t). The 2008 Report's summary note records the DXHR-01 germanium range as 10-220 ppm.

[3] North American Exploration, Inc. (O. Jay Gatten, CPG), Shawnee Zinc Exploration Project - Hampton Prospect, Livingston County, Kentucky, prepared for Dynamex Resources Corporation, July 2008 (the "2008 Report"). Historical, prior-operator document; not independently verified by the Company.

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