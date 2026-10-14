

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $2.542 billion, or $4.37 per share. This compares with $2.615 billion, or $4.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $22.301 billion from $21.384 billion last year.



Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.542 Bln. vs. $2.615 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.37 vs. $4.45 last year. -Revenue: $22.301 Bln vs. $21.384 Bln last year.



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