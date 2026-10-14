

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - TELUS Digital (TU,T.TO), a Canadian technology service provider, on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with German AI company Parloa to help businesses deploy artificial intelligence agents for customer service.



The deal further expands TELUS Digital's portfolio of AI-driven customer service solutions.



Under the agreement, TELUS Digital will support enterprises in integrating and deploying Parloa's platform, with additional services covering implementation, workforce adaptation and ongoing management.



The collaboration aims to help businesses automate routine interactions while retaining human support where needed.



The companies plan to target sectors including telecommunications, retail, travel, financial services and healthcare.



The shares closed 2.90 percent higher at $11.35 on the Toronto Exchange on Tuesday.



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