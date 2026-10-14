Southern Newfoundland

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has commenced an excavator trenching program at its 100% owned South Quarry Tungsten Property, located in southern Newfoundland. The trenching program is being conducted within the northern region of the property in two areas of tungsten soil / till geochemical anomalies and tungsten mineralization which was discovered during the initial 2016 trenching program. Rock and till samples will be collected at trench sites for analysis with a focus on tungsten.

2026 South Quarry Trenching Program - Beginning Trench No. 1

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"This trenching program gives us an opportunity to investigate previously identified tungsten mineralization and geochemical anomalies at South Quarry," states Anderson, President and CEO of Great Atlantic Resources. "By extending these target areas, the program is directly building on previous work and will guide the next stages of exploration in the northern portion of the property."

The Company is planning to excavate five trenches during this phase of trenching within the northern region of the South Quarry Property, the focus being exploration for tungsten mineralization. The trenching is planned in two target areas located north and northeast of two quarries (including the 'South Quarry'). Great Atlantic collected rock samples containing high grade tungsten mineralization during previous programs at these quarries and has located beryl crystals previously at one of these quarries (see Company News releases for previous work at the South Quarry Property).

2026 Planned Trenching Area No. 1 (planned trench nos. 1 to 3)

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The first three trenches of the 2026 program are planned in the area of a 2016 Great Atlantic trench which exposed tungsten mineralization (scheelite) in quartz (+/- mica) veins in bedrock / loose bedrock. Four 2016 grab samples of bedrock / loose bedrock from this trench with such vein material returned 1,240 - 2,350 parts per million (ppm) tungsten (0.124% to 0.235% W) while a 2016 sample from a boulder in this trench returned 3,060 ppm tungsten (0.306% W). Three trenches are planned during the current program in the area of this backfilled 2016 trench. A second 2016 trench in this area did not intersect bedrock. However, three deeper till samples (approximately 2-4 meters depth) from this trench returned anomalous tungsten values of 100 - 109 ppm tungsten. This area of trenching is located approximately 1.9 - 2.0 kilometers north of the two quarries referred to previously.

2026 Planned Trenching Area No 2 (planned trench No. 4 & 5)

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The fourth and fifth trenches of the current program are planned southeast of the first three trenches in an area of tungsten soil / till geochemical anomalies and tungsten mineralization discovered by Great Atlantic within a 2016 trench. These planned trenches are located within approximately 20 - 90 meters north to northeast of a 2016 trench (has been backfilled). A quartz vein with scheelite was intersected at the bottom of the 2016 trench of which a 2016 sample returned 1,020 ppm tungsten (0.102% W) while a 2016 till sample collected at the northeast end of this trench returned an anomalous tungsten value of 70 ppm. Soil sampling by the Company during 2022 identified tungsten soil geochemical anomalies in this area. This area of trenching is located approximately 1.4 - 1.5 kilometers northeast of the two quarries mentioned previously.

All trench sites will be rehabilitated in accordance with the conditions of the Exploration Approval and Regulations under the Mineral Act.

The 2016 till and rock samples and 2022 soil samples stated in this news release were analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd. by Lithium Borate Fusion and ICP-MS finish. ALS Canada Ltd. is independent of Great Atlantic. The 2016 and 2022 programs were supervised by Qualified Persons. Qualified Persons verified the 2016 and 2022 sample data referred to in this news release. Readers are warned that rock grab samples, as stated in this news release for 2016 samples, are selective by nature and may not be representative of the rock sampled or mineralization on the property.

Tungsten - A Strategic and Critical Metal

Tungsten is recognized as a strategic and critical metal by the United States, the European Union and other allied jurisdictions. Tungsten in included in Canada's Critical Minerals List. With the highest melting point of any metal, tungsten is essential to defense, aerospace, machining, tooling and energy applications, and there are few practical substitutes in many of its uses. Global tungsten supply remains highly concentrated, with China accounting for the majority of world production, and Western governments have identified secure tungsten supply as a priority for North American and allied critical mineral supply chains.

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

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