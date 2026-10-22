Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce that David Martin, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President of Exploration, will be presenting on behalf of Great Atlantic during the upcoming 51st Annual 2026 New Brunswick Exploration, Mining and Petroleum (EMP) conference. The conference is Atlantic Canada's leading event for the exploration and mining sectors, offering opportunities for collaboration, new ideas and investment. The conference is being held during October 25th -27th, 2026 at the Delta Hotel in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

David Martin - Great Atlantic VP Exploration at 2025 NB EMP Conference

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David Martin will be presenting on behalf of Great Atlantic at 2:30 - 2:42PM on October 26th during the Company Spotlight Session of the EMP Conference. The presentation will focus on the Company's various properties throughout New Brunswick including highlights to current exploration developments and opportunities across its precious metal, base metal, and critical mineral properties.

The presentation will cover the Company's Keymet Precious Metal - Base Metal Property, Glenelg Gold - Antimony - Vanadium Property. Kagoot Brook Cobalt Property, McDougall Road Antimony - Gold Property, Mascarene Precious Metal - Base Metal Property and discussion of its Nashwaak Lake Tungsten Property and the Southwest New Brunswick Tin - Tungsten Project.

Great Atlantic looks forward to engaging with conference attendees and discussing its exploration portfolio and ongoing activities in New Brunswick. Shareholders, investors, brokers, analysts and other interested parties are invited to attend the presentation and connect with Mr. Martin and the Company's team during the conference.

On Behalf of the board of directors

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

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