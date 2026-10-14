Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQX: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for drill holes H109, H110, H113 and H114, the first reported assay results from the Company's 2026 drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Hat Polymetallic Deposit in northwestern British Columbia.

The Company has completed approximately 7,400 metres of drilling at the Hat Project during 2026 to date, and drilling is ongoing. Drill holes H109 and H110 were drilled from the Hat East area, while drill holes H113 and H114 were drilled from the South-West Extension area. The holes were designed to provide additional geological and assay information in areas where the Company's current block model and mineralization model indicated a need for additional definition.

The results reported in this release add data from two separate locations on the Hat Deposit: the east side of the deposit and the south-west extension area. Additional assay results from both areas remain pending and will be announced following receipt, validation and review by the Company's Qualified Person. The Company's geological interpretation remains subject to change as additional drilling and assay data are received and integrated.

Drill holes H109, H110, H113 and H114 were not included in the Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of February 4, 2026, or in the Preliminary Economic Assessment disclosed by the Company in March 2026. These results will be considered for future geological modelling, resource estimation and engineering studies. No updated mineral resource estimate, pit design, economic analysis or resource classification change has been completed using the results reported in this news release.

Highlights

First 2026 assay release: H109, H110, H113 and H114 are the first drill holes from the 2026 Hat drilling campaign to be reported by assay.

Two target areas reported: H109 and H110 provide additional data from Hat East, while H113 and H114 add data from the South-West Extension area.

H109 returned 541.2 metres grading 0.27% CuEq from 60.0 metres, including 128.0 metres grading 0.48% CuEq, 19.0 metres grading 1.36% CuEq and 13.0 metres grading 1.80% CuEq.

H110 returned 408.4 metres grading 0.20% CuEq from 38.7 metres, including 111.7 metres grading 0.30% CuEq, 30.0 metres grading 0.78% CuEq, 19.0 metres grading 1.01% CuEq and 6.0 metres grading 1.89% CuEq.

H113 returned 417.6 metres grading 0.23% CuEq from 24.8 metres, including 174.4 metres grading 0.31% CuEq, 82.4 metres grading 0.37% CuEq and 7.4 metres grading 1.37% CuEq.

H114 returned 567.7 metres grading 0.16% CuEq from 36.3 metres, including 89.3 metres grading 0.41% CuEq and 55.0 metres grading 0.49% CuEq.

The holes were designed to fill important data gaps and provide additional drill density for future modelling. No change to current resource categories is implied until an updated MRE is completed and approved by a Qualified Person.

Copper equivalent values in this release exclude scandium oxide (Sc2O3), which is reported separately in the assay table.

Selected Assay Results

Hat East - H109 and H110: H109 returned 541.2 metres grading 0.27% CuEq from 60.0 metres, including 432.0 metres grading 0.30% CuEq, 217.2 metres grading 0.37% CuEq, 128.0 metres grading 0.48% CuEq, 19.0 metres grading 1.36% CuEq and 13.0 metres grading 1.80% CuEq. H110 returned 408.4 metres grading 0.20% CuEq from 38.7 metres, including 111.7 metres grading 0.30% CuEq, 30.0 metres grading 0.78% CuEq, 19.0 metres grading 1.01% CuEq and 6.0 metres grading 1.89% CuEq.

All reported intervals are drill core lengths. True widths have not been determined. Complete assay intervals are presented in Table 1.

Current MRE and PEA Context

References in this news release to the 2026 PEA pit shell or proposed pit outline are provided only for geological context. They do not imply that the new drill holes are included in a mine plan, that mineral reserves have been estimated, or that an updated economic analysis has been completed. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

CEO Comment

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., commented: "These first 2026 assays are important because they add disciplined follow-up data from two separate parts of the Hat Deposit. H109 and H110 provide additional close-spaced information from Hat East, including a strong interval in H109 beneath the 2026 PEA pit shell, while H113 and H114 add meaningful data from the South-West Extension area. These holes were drilled with a clear purpose: to fill gaps, test continuity and improve the data available for future modelling. While these results do not change the current MRE or PEA on their own, they are important building blocks for future updates. We look forward to reporting additional assays from both areas after they are received, validated and reviewed."

Table 1: Summary of H109, H110, H113 and H114 Drill Core Assay Intercepts

DDH Note From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) CuEq (%)

excl. Sc2O3 Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Co

(g/t) Sc2O3

(g/t) H109

60.0 601.2 541.2 0.27 0.14 0.13 0.25 62 25.6

Incl. 153.0 585.0 432.0 0.30 0.15 0.14 0.22 66 26.1

Incl. 153.0 187.9 34.9 0.80 0.77 0.11 0.29 43 24.1

Incl. 384.0 601.2 217.2 0.37 0.13 0.23 0.31 65 27.1

Incl. 413.0 587.0 174.0 0.41 0.15 0.25 0.35 67 25.6

Incl. 459.0 587.0 128.0 0.48 0.17 0.30 0.43 65 24.1

Incl. 467.0 585.0 118.0 0.50 0.18 0.31 0.45 65 22.9

Incl. 467.0 486.0 19.0 1.36 0.46 0.90 1.07 136 20.0

Incl. 470.0 483.0 13.0 1.80 0.62 1.20 1.38 159 20.7

Incl. 560.0 585.0 25.0 0.58 0.25 0.34 0.60 62 25.4 H110

38.7 447.0 408.4 0.20 0.10 0.09 0.12 56 26.9

Incl. 38.7 60.0 21.4 0.48 0.33 0.15 0.63 115 15.6

Incl. 335.4 447.0 111.7 0.30 0.11 0.19 0.17 52 28.8

Incl. 417.0 447.0 30.0 0.78 0.30 0.49 0.40 61 30.2

Incl. 428.0 447.0 19.0 1.01 0.39 0.64 0.53 66 25.7

Incl. 428.0 434.0 6.0 1.89 0.75 1.20 0.97 100 25.6 H113

24.8 442.4 417.6 0.23 0.11 0.12 0.25 60 36.1

Incl. 24.8 133.0 108.2 0.22 0.16 0.06 0.15 56 38.1

Incl. 268.0 442.4 174.4 0.31 0.10 0.20 0.41 66 31.5

Incl. 360.0 442.4 82.4 0.37 0.14 0.22 0.41 63 28.5

Incl. 435.0 442.4 7.4 1.37 0.49 0.90 2.37 100 21.4 H114

36.3 604.0 567.7 0.16 0.06 0.08 0.16 57 26.3

Incl. 514.8 604.0 89.3 0.41 0.14 0.26 0.40 73 22.8

Incl. 549.0 604.0 55.0 0.49 0.16 0.32 0.47 58 22.3

Notes to Table 1

1. Copper Equivalent (CuEq) values exclude scandium oxide (Sc2O3).

2. Reported intervals are drill core lengths. True widths have not been determined.

3. CuEq values are provided for comparative presentation of drill intercepts and do not imply economic viability. Grades for each metal used in the CuEq calculation are shown separately in Table 1.

4. Parameters used to calculate CuEq: gold price US$2,365.09/oz, silver price US$27.43/oz, copper price US$4.17/lb and cobalt price US$14.76/lb. Recoveries used: gold 89.0%, silver 68.0%, copper 84.0% and cobalt 78.0%.

5. CuEq (%) = ([Ag grade in ppm] x 27.43 x 0.68 / 31.1035 + [Au grade in ppm] x 2365.09 x 0.89 / 31.1035 + 0.0001 x [Co grade in ppm] x 14.76 x 0.78 x 22.0462 + 0.0001 x [Cu grade in ppm] x 4.17 x 0.84 x 22.0462) / (4.17 x 22.0462 x 0.84).

6. Reported Sc2O3 grades are shown for information only and no value for scandium oxide is included in CuEq values reported in this release.

Figure 1: Plan view showing drill holes H109, H110, H113 and H114 relative to the 2026 proposed pit outline and two reported 2026 assay areas: Hat East and the South-West Extension.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/318915_1ca93714f4667a49_001full.jpg

Figure 2: North-south section view showing drill holes H109 and H110, nearby close drill holes, and mineralized intervals relative to the 2026 PEA pit shell.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/318915_1ca93714f4667a49_002full.jpg

Figure 3: East-west section view showing drill holes H109 and H110 and mineralized intervals relative to the 2026 PEA pit shell.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/318915_1ca93714f4667a49_003full.jpg

Figure 4: South-west section view showing drill holes H113 and H114 and mineralized intervals in the South-West Extension area of the Hat Deposit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/318915_1ca93714f4667a49_004full.jpg

Geological Interpretation

Hat East - H109 and H110

H109 and H110 were drilled from the same Hat East platform and were planned to test close-spaced mineralization on the east side of the Hat Deposit. The drill holes provide additional assay and geological information in an area where the Company is seeking to improve the continuity, geometry and grade distribution inputs for future block model work.

H109 intersected a broad mineralized interval beginning at 60.0 metres and continuing for 541.2 metres. Within this interval, stronger mineralization occurs between 467.0 and 486.0 metres, including 13.0 metres grading 1.80% CuEq. The Company interprets this as further support for mineralization below the 2026 PEA pit shell in the Hat East area.

H110 also returned broad mineralization, including 408.4 metres grading 0.20% CuEq from 38.7 metres and higher-grade intervals near the lower portion of the reported intercept, including 19.0 metres grading 1.01% CuEq and 6.0 metres grading 1.89% CuEq. Together, H109 and H110 achieved their intended purpose by adding close-spaced assay information to an important eastern part of the mineralized system.

South-West Extension - H113 and H114

H113 and H114 were drilled from the South-West Extension area to add assay information in a part of the Hat Deposit where additional drilling is required to better define mineralization continuity and geometry. The Company interprets these holes as adding mineralization confirmation to the south-west area, while also providing data that may assist future modelling of the overall mineralization envelope.

H113 returned 417.6 metres grading 0.23% CuEq from 24.8 metres, including 174.4 metres grading 0.31% CuEq, 82.4 metres grading 0.37% CuEq and 7.4 metres grading 1.37% CuEq. H114 returned 567.7 metres grading 0.16% CuEq from 36.3 metres, including 89.3 metres grading 0.41% CuEq and 55.0 metres grading 0.49% CuEq. These intervals are interpreted by the Company to further support mineralization in the south-west part of the Hat system; however, the final interpretation is subject to change as additional drill holes from this and other locations are received, validated and modelled.

The results reported in this release are expected to be incorporated into future geological modelling after completion of standard QA/QC review and Qualified Person verification. Until an updated mineral resource estimate is completed, these results should not be interpreted as changing current mineral resource quantities, mineral resource classifications, pit geometry or project economics.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

DDH ID UTM-East

(m) UTM-North

(m) Elevation

(m) Dip

(deg) Azimuth

(deg) Max Depth

(m) H109 348418 6453987 982 -69.6 227 687 H110 348418 6453987 982 -69.21 273 576 H113 347337 6453725 950 -67.02 30 502 H114 347337 6453725 650 -87.91 0 605.7

Coordinates are reported in NAD83 / UTM Zone 9N.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Hat Project drill cores are processed at Doubleview's field camp where they are photographed, measured and logged by technical staff and then divided using a diamond-bladed saw. One half is placed in a secure sample bag and forwarded to the independent analytical laboratory. The remaining half core is stored on site where it is available for further examination and sampling. Samples are subject to a chain-of-custody routine as they are shipped from camp to a bonded carrier for delivery to the laboratory.

All core samples are prepared and analyzed at AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, an independent ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 certified facility. Samples are dried, crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, split to obtain a 250 g representative portion, and pulverized to 85% passing 75 micrometres. Gold, platinum and palladium are assayed by 30-50 g fire assay with ICP-OES finish. Multi-element analyses are performed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES/MS, with ore-grade assays applied where required. Selected samples are further analyzed for whole-rock oxides using lithium borate fusion with ICP-OES, and loss on ignition is determined separately. Routine quality assurance protocols include insertion of blanks, duplicates and certified reference materials.

Qualified Person

Erik Ostensoe, P.Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. Mr. Ostensoe is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder of the Company.

About Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp. is a mineral resource exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), OTCQX (DBLVF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring and advancing precious and base metal exploration projects, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia and on critical minerals including copper, cobalt and scandium.

About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit

The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with copper, gold, cobalt, silver and scandium mineralization. The Company continues to advance the Hat Project through exploration drilling, metallurgical studies, environmental and engineering work, and technical studies required for responsible project advancement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani

President & Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding future drilling, future assay results, geological modelling, potential future mineral resource estimate updates, future engineering studies, potential changes to resource confidence, and the potential significance of the drill results reported in this release. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include exploration risks, assay and interpretation risks, geological modelling uncertainty, permitting and environmental risks, operational risks, market conditions, commodity prices, financing availability, and other risks associated with mineral exploration and development. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information.

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