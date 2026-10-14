Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTCQX: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi DOLLAR PLUS brand, is pleased to announce that, it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering pursuant to a press release dated October 5, 2026. A total of 47,276,550 common shares of PesoRama (the "Common Shares") were sold at a price of $0.60 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $28.4 million, which included the partial exercise of the over-allotment option (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by Canaccord Genuity Corp., acting as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Desjardins Capital Markets (the "Underwriters").

The Common Shares were qualified for distribution by a prospectus supplement dated October 7, 2026 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated September 23, 2026, filed in each of the provinces of Canada other than Quebec. The Common Shares were also sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") and certain jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Common Shares have been conditionally approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund its growth initiative, including capital expenditures associated with additional store openings, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as further described in the Prospectus Supplement.

The Company paid to the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (subject to reduction for purchasers on a president's list (the "President's List")). In addition, the Company issued to the Underwriters compensation warrants to acquire Common Shares equal to 6% of the number of Common Shares sold under the Offering (subject to reduction for purchasers on the President's List). Each compensation warrant is exercisable for one Common Share until October 14, 2028 at an exercise price equal to $0.60.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CP LLP is acting as counsel to the Company with Dentons Canada LLP acting as counsel for the Underwriters in connection with the Offering.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama Inc. is a Mexican value retailer that currently operates a chain of stores in Mexico under the brand name "JOi DOLLAR PLUS." PesoRama's stores offer a broad range of everyday household products, seasonal goods, and pet supplies at affordable prices. The Company's mission is to become Mexico's premier dollar store chain, targeting expansion to 500+ locations across Mexico.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form for the year ended January 31, 2026 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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