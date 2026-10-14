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WKN: A1JX4P | ISIN: US81762P1021 | Ticker-Symbol: 4S0
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 16:18
125,30 Euro
+1,21 % +1,50
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IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
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SERVICENOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SERVICENOW INC 5-Tage-Chart
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125,60125,8516:23
125,60125,8016:23
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 15:38 Uhr
136 Leser
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Stagwell Closes the AI-Marketing Execution Gap with ServiceNow

Stagwell and ServiceNow to launch a three-year innovative joint go-to-market business strategy leveraging each company's unique offerings

Stagwell agencies Code and Theory, 72andSunny, Movers+Shakers, Allison Worldwide and more to collaborate for ServiceNow

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced a three-year collaboration with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention, to modernize how enterprises build, activate, and measure marketing campaigns.

The collaboration has two key components:

1. Unifying Operations: Stagwell will offer ServiceNow enterprise-wide access to The Machine, Stagwell's AI-powered operating system, which unifies people, tools and data into one seamless experience, sparking creativity, eliminating silos and streamlining workflows. The Machine and ServiceNow's tools will work together to deliver a more coherent operating environment, connecting the systems, data, people and AI that power the business.

The result is faster decision-making, stronger execution, and a clearer path from marketing investments in AI to measurable business performance. The two companies will collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives that pair Stagwell's AI and marketing capabilities with ServiceNow's enterprise reach.

2. Forward Deployed Creatives: Stagwell and ServiceNow will pioneer a new model of co-innovation, pairing Forward Deployed Creatives and Forward Deployed Engineers to embed directly into each other's organizations. Together, these teams will unite creative ambition with technical execution to rapidly imagine, build, and deploy new solutions that turn bold ideas into real outcomes.

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell shared, "We are the tech company's tech company, and this is exactly the kind of partnership Stagwell was built for. This agreement lets us work with ServiceNow at every level - as a technology partner and as a marketer. It's a model for how a challenger network operates: fast, integrated and built around outcomes."

Simon Mouyal, CMO of ServiceNow added, "Marketing is being reimagined at the speed and scale of AI, unlocking new levels of creativity and activation never possible before. We help our customers rapidly reinvent their business with our ServiceNow AI Platform, so we're doing it internally at the same pace. Stagwell supports an integral part of our marketing reinvention. We share the same vision for an agentic marketing platform that delivers outcomes, drives more personalized experiences, and ultimately more growth."

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact

Kara Gelber
PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-closes-the-ai-marketing-execution-gap-with-service-1236586

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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