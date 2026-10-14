Guideline Geo AB: Guideline Geo signs new distributor in Brazil

Stockholm, 14 October, 2026

Guideline Geo has signed a new distributor agreement with Allia Geo in Brazil.

Under the agreement, Allia Geo Representação em Soluções Geofísicas will market and distribute the ABEM products from Guideline Geo, targeting the mining, engineering, and groundwater markets in Brazil.

Guideline Geo has 80 distributors and local representation in more than 70 countries. The global distributor network is industry-leading and a key part of the Guideline Geo growth strategy.

"This agreement strengthens our access to one of the more attractive markets in Latin America and has already resulted in a sales of an ABEM Terrameter LS 2 system configured for a monitoring application to a strategic reference customer in the mining sector. The announced EU-Mercosur trade agreement earlier this year further supports the positive long-term outlook for the region," says Per Westholm, CRO of Guideline Geo.

For further information, please contact:

Per Westholm, CRO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +1 303 999 9336

Malin Siberg, CEO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +46 73 044 60 11

www.guidelinegeo.com

Guideline Geo AB guides users to map the subsurface through non-destructive geophysical methods. Primarily focusing on groundwater management, ground investigations, and the utility locating sector. With a history dating back to 1923, we develop, manufacture, and market instruments, software, and services, offering unique field-to-finish workflows for our two market-leading brands - ABEM and MALÅ. Guideline Geo reaches over 80 countries through a network of partners and local offices. Guideline Geo AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as certified adviser