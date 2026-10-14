Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dreißigtausend potenzielle Verkäufer und fast keine konkurrierenden Bieter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111R4 | ISIN: SE0005562014 | Ticker-Symbol: GO91
Frankfurt
14.10.26 | 08:05
0,810 Euro
+5,47 % +0,042
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUIDELINE GEO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUIDELINE GEO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guideline Geo AB: Guideline Geo signs new distributor in Brazil

Stockholm, 14 October, 2026

Guideline Geo has signed a new distributor agreement with Allia Geo in Brazil.

Under the agreement, Allia Geo Representação em Soluções Geofísicas will market and distribute the ABEM products from Guideline Geo, targeting the mining, engineering, and groundwater markets in Brazil.

Guideline Geo has 80 distributors and local representation in more than 70 countries. The global distributor network is industry-leading and a key part of the Guideline Geo growth strategy.

"This agreement strengthens our access to one of the more attractive markets in Latin America and has already resulted in a sales of an ABEM Terrameter LS 2 system configured for a monitoring application to a strategic reference customer in the mining sector. The announced EU-Mercosur trade agreement earlier this year further supports the positive long-term outlook for the region," says Per Westholm, CRO of Guideline Geo.

For further information, please contact:

Per Westholm, CRO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +1 303 999 9336

Malin Siberg, CEO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +46 73 044 60 11

www.guidelinegeo.com

Guideline Geo AB guides users to map the subsurface through non-destructive geophysical methods. Primarily focusing on groundwater management, ground investigations, and the utility locating sector. With a history dating back to 1923, we develop, manufacture, and market instruments, software, and services, offering unique field-to-finish workflows for our two market-leading brands - ABEM and MALÅ. Guideline Geo reaches over 80 countries through a network of partners and local offices. Guideline Geo AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as certified adviser


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.