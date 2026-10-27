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WKN: A111R4 | ISIN: SE0005562014 | Ticker-Symbol: GO91
Frankfurt
28.10.26 | 08:02
0,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUIDELINE GEO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUIDELINE GEO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 18:45 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Guideline Geo AB: Guideline Geo wins 1.7 MUSD order from a strategic partner in the defense sector

Stockholm, 27 October, 2026

Guideline Geo has received a 1.7 MUSD order from Rayonix Tech Private Limited and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The order includes multiple drone-borne ground penetrating radar (GPR) solutions and customized controller software driven by AI for integration by Rayonix. The order is scheduled to be partially delivered in 2026 and completed in the first quarter of 2027.

The purpose of the MoU is to set out the terms for the initial cooperation regarding the order of multiple systems, and to establish the framework for a global OEM partnership.

Under the proposed partnership, Guideline Geo will provide drone-borne GPR antennas and related AI driven and customized controller software. Rayonix will integrate this into a sensor-fused drone solution intended for the defense sector, with a focus on Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detection.

"We are an Indian deep-tech company with extensive expertise in design and manufacturing of multi-sensor drone solutions for defense applications such as IED detection, for which we see a growing demand. We have selected Guideline Geo as our strategic partner because they have strong expertise in ground penetrating radar for drone applications," says Ravi Janarthanan, Founder, Defence Systems Architect & Strategic Engagement of Rayonix.

"We have seen an increased interest in geophysical solutions from the defense sector, and our strategy is to address this sector through OEM partners. I am excited about this first step with Rayonix and believe this marks the beginning of a successful partnership," says Malin Siberg, CEO of Guideline Geo.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Brate, CFO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +46 73 655 54 12

Malin Siberg, CEO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +46 73 044 60 11

www.guidelinegeo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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