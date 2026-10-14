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WKN: A0Q4DC | ISIN: CH0038863350 | Ticker-Symbol: NESR
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14.10.26 | 16:51
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ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 16:02 Uhr
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JRM Construction Management: JRM Construction West Delivers Sophisticated Nespresso Boutique at Westfield Century City

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / JRM Construction West is proud to announce the completion of a new boutique for Nespresso at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California. Delivered in collaboration with Valerio Architects, ACIES Engineering, and Ludwig Structural Consulting, the project brings Nespresso's immersive boutique concept to one of Los Angeles' premier open-air retail destinations.

Designed around discovery and hospitality, the boutique includes a self-guided tasting and discovery area, coffee roasting and mini masterclass experiences, accessory engraving, a dedicated capsule recycling area, and comfortable seating that invites customers to slow down and enjoy a coffee moment. These features come together to create a welcoming environment where customers can explore different coffees, learn more about the Nespresso story, and personalize their experience.

A striking new structural storefront with oversized glass creates a bold, inviting entrance to the boutique. Inside, JRM executed a series of highly detailed architectural elements, including full-height walls with tight-radius curves, curved gypsum board ceilings, smooth plaster finishes throughout the front-of-house, and carefully integrated lighting that enhances the space's refined character.

At the heart of the boutique, a dedicated coffee bar supports beverage preparation, tastings, and customer demonstrations. JRM coordinated the specialized infrastructure and commercial equipment required to support the boutique's coffee experiences while integrating these operational elements into the highly finished retail environment.

"The Nespresso boutique brought together complex architectural details and specialized building systems within a compact, highly finished space," said John Jackson, VP, Managing Director at JRM West. "From the curved walls and ceilings to the storefront and coffee bar, our team worked closely with every project partner to execute each element with precision and deliver the elevated experience associated with the Nespresso brand."

The completed boutique showcases JRM Construction West's ability to bring highly detailed retail environments to life, combining precise craftsmanship and thoughtful technical coordination to create a distinctive new Nespresso destination at Westfield Century City.

Contact Information:

Sunny Khan
Marketing Director, JRM Construction Management
sukhan@jrmcm.com
212-545-0500

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-west-delivers-sophisticated-nespresso-boutique-at-westfield-century-ci-1236468

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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