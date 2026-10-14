Kyndryl, Toyota Systems and Toyota Finance Modernize IT Operations with Agentic AI

AI agents drive faster, higher-quality outcomes across infrastructure design and operations

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, Toyota Systems Corporation ("Toyota Systems") and Toyota Finance Corporation ("Toyota Finance") today announced that Kyndryl and Toyota Systems are supporting Toyota Finance in transforming IT service operations. The project will leverage agentic AI to enhance infrastructure design, change management and impact analysis processes.

Kyndryl and Toyota Systems will apply the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework to implement AI-native workflows across Toyota Finance's enterprise IT operations. Kyndryl and Toyota Systems are developing an IT change management operations solution that will deploy AI agents using customer-specific rules and knowledge, including IT environments, runbooks and operational schedules, to identify inconsistencies and potential risks.

"People are essential to sustainable growth. By enabling the skilled engineers of Toyota Systems and Kyndryl to use technologies such as agentic AI, we can create a virtuous cycle in which people are able to shift their focus toward taking on new challenges and creating greater value," said Akira Umehara, Head of the IT Division, Toyota Finance. "We aim to evolve digital technology into a force that creates the business itself."

"To help realize a sustainable mobility society, we have embarked on an initiative to transform our IT operations in ways that support this goal. Going forward, we will work even more closely with Kyndryl to apply human-centered agentic AI across the entire IT lifecycle. In other words, this reflects the same philosophy as jidoka, or 'automation with a human touch.' By combining frontline expertise with digital technology, we will create value through continuous improvement," said Iwao Nakano, Commissioner and Head of the Finance IT Division, Toyota Systems.

"Kyndryl's infrastructure-first approach to deploying agentic AI enables us to support enterprise AI adoption at production scale, while balancing scalability and security across mission-critical systems," said Yoshinori Irisawa, President, Kyndryl Japan. "We will continue to work closely with our customers to help them deploy AI safely and effectively, while maintaining strong governance and operational resilience."

Working together with Kyndryl and Toyota Systems, Toyota Finance will use agentic AI in its production environment to respond more quickly to evolving business needs while maintaining high-quality infrastructure services aligned with corporate governance standards. In addition, the initiative will strengthen business continuity and help improve engineering productivity at Toyota Finance. This AI agent-enabled enhancement will improve efficiency and standardize quality in review workflows. Impact analysis for system changes shows how agents can reduce both decision-making time and engineers' workload. Kyndryl, Toyota Systems and Toyota Finance plan to further expand the application of agentic AI across the entire IT infrastructure lifecycle to drive broader transformation of IT service processes.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com or www.kyndryl.com/jp/ja.

About Toyota Finance

Toyota Finance Corporation was established several decades ago and has built a leading position as a comprehensive provider of automotive financial services in Japan. Headquartered in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, the company operates nationwide and provides services to a broad range of customers. Beyond financial services, Toyota Finance is committed to creating more convenient and rewarding mobility experiences. For more information, visit Toyota Finance.

About Toyota Systems

Toyota Systems is the Toyota Group's IT solutions company. Through the power of IT, the company works to create new forms of ever-evolving mobility and help realize a more comfortable future for communities, vehicles and transportation. For more information, visit Toyota Systems.

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SOURCE Kyndryl