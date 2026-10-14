Axi Financial Services (UK) Limited: Axi Launches MCP Integration Connecting MT5 Accounts to Claude

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how people interact with technology, the online trading industry is entering a new phase in the evolution of trading tools. From analysing information to managing increasingly complex workflows, AI-powered applications are opening up new possibilities for traders looking to bring greater efficiency and accessibility to their trading experience.

Against this backdrop, Axi, a global online trading broker, has announced the launch of its Axi MCP integration, connecting eligible MT5 accounts to Claude, the AI assistant developed by Anthropic. The integration brings AI-powered interaction directly into the trading environment, allowing eligible clients to access live market data, track positions, execute trades and update risk parameters through Claude.

Built on Model Context Protocol, an open standard for connecting AI applications with external tools and data, the integration reflects the growing convergence of artificial intelligence and online trading technology. Clients can connect their eligible MT5 accounts through Claude.ai by adding the Axi connector, completing the setup process and authorising access through their secure Axi login credentials.

"AI is creating new opportunities to rethink how traders interact with technology. With our MCP integration, we're bringing AI closer to the trading experience by connecting Claude directly with eligible MT5 accounts," said Santiago Vazquez-Munoz, Global Head of Sales at Axi. "It's another step in our commitment to exploring innovative technology that gives clients new ways to access their trading information and manage their accounts."

The integration enables clients to interact with supported account information and trading functions through a conversational AI interface. By connecting Claude with MT5 through MCP, Axi is expanding the ways eligible clients can engage with their trading accounts as AI adoption continues to develop across financial services.

The integration does not eliminate the risks associated with trading. Clients remain responsible for their trading decisions and should understand the permissions granted when connecting their accounts.

The Axi MCP integration is available to eligible Axi clients with an active MT5 account.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, serving thousands of clients across 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers OTC derivatives across a range of asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, and more.

Media Contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

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