SAGA Metals Corp.: SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling--Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent

MRE PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

22,432 METRES. 85 HOLES. DRILLING COMPLETE. SAGA's MRE drilling campaign completed in less then ten months across Trapper North, Transition and South zones.

SAGA's MRE drilling campaign completed in less then ten months across Trapper North, Transition and South zones. 100% MINERALIZATION HIT RATE WITH BROAD OXIDE INTERCEPTS. Every MRE hole intersected oxide mineralization, with numerous significant intervals spanning 100-485 metres of semi-massive oxide and rhythmic oxide layering-supporting the geological foundation for resource definition.

Every MRE hole intersected oxide mineralization, with numerous significant intervals spanning 100-485 metres of semi-massive oxide and rhythmic oxide layering-supporting the geological foundation for resource definition. TRAPPER NORTH DELIVERS THREE ASSAY INTERVALS APPROACHING 500 METRES OF MINERALIZATION. R-0085 returned 495.6 metres, alongside 485.4 metres in R-0075 and 470 metres in R-0072, reinforcing continuity across multiple resource drill sections. R-0085 graded 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2 and 0.273% V2O5-including 68.2 metres at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2 and 0.381% V2O5.

R-0085 returned 495.6 metres, alongside 485.4 metres in R-0075 and 470 metres in R-0072, reinforcing continuity across multiple resource drill sections. R-0085 graded 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2 and 0.273% V2O5-including 68.2 metres at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2 and 0.381% V2O5. TRAPPER SOUTH COMBINES STRONG GRADES WITH SUBSTANTIAL LENGTH. R-0046 delivered 127.9 metres at 52.94% Fe2O3, 7.35% TiO2 and 0.388% V2O5-including 54 metres at 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2 and 0.415% V2O5.

R-0046 delivered 127.9 metres at 52.94% Fe2O3, 7.35% TiO2 and 0.388% V2O5-including 54 metres at 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2 and 0.415% V2O5. REPEATED LENGTH. REPEATED GRADE. Multiple holes delivered 70-296-metre oxide core intercepts, with selected assay intervals frequently grading 45-58% Fe2O3, 6-8% TiO2 and 0.35-0.44% V2O5.

Multiple holes delivered 70-296-metre oxide core intercepts, with selected assay intervals frequently grading 45-58% Fe2O3, 6-8% TiO2 and 0.35-0.44% V2O5. TRAPPER IS THE FIRST RESOURCE FOCUS WITHIN A 29 KM² SYSTEM. Radar's oxide-bearing lopolith encompasses Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye, providing a broader exploration opportunity beyond the maiden Trapper MRE.

Radar's oxide-bearing lopolith encompasses Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye, providing a broader exploration opportunity beyond the maiden Trapper MRE. STRONG METALLURGICAL RECOVERIES SUPPORT ADVANCEMENT TOWARDS FIRST PRODUCTS. Bench-scale testing with Temas' proprietary RCL technology achieved recoveries up to 90.8% titanium, 97.4% vanadium and 91.5% iron. Stage 2 optimization now targets high-purity product samples and engineering data to evaluate advancement toward mini-pilot testing.

Bench-scale testing with Temas' proprietary RCL technology achieved recoveries up to 90.8% titanium, 97.4% vanadium and 91.5% iron. Stage 2 optimization now targets high-purity product samples and engineering data to evaluate advancement toward mini-pilot testing. EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORTS FUTURE DEVELOPMENT EVALUATION. Radar benefits from road access, proximity to a deep-water port, regional hydroelectric power and an airport-practical advantages as the project advances beyond resource definition.

Radar benefits from road access, proximity to a deep-water port, regional hydroelectric power and an airport-practical advantages as the project advances beyond resource definition. THREE CRITICAL METALS WITH STRATEGIC INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS. Titanium, vanadium and iron provide exposure to materials used across defence, aerospace, steelmaking and major infrastructure markets.

Titanium, vanadium and iron provide exposure to materials used across defence, aerospace, steelmaking and major infrastructure markets. FINAL ASSAYS RECEIVED. COMPLETE DATABASE IN HAND. Results from R-0088 through R-0092 close out the initial resource campaign, completing the assay database for every Trapper MRE hole.

Results from R-0088 through R-0092 close out the initial resource campaign, completing the assay database for every Trapper MRE hole. COMPLETE GEOLOGICAL AND ANALYTICAL FOUNDATION FOR RESOURCE MODELLING. Trapper's 13,789 samples, orientated core, detailed lithological logging, oxide-layer measurements and structural interpretations-including fold geometry and limb continuity-underpin independent three-dimensional geological and resource modelling.

Trapper's 13,789 samples, orientated core, detailed lithological logging, oxide-layer measurements and structural interpretations-including fold geometry and limb continuity-underpin independent three-dimensional geological and resource modelling. INDEPENDENT MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE NEXT. The validated database, geological inputs, density data and QA/QC package are being transferred to GeoGlobal LLC. The independent NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate and technical report are expected in Q4 2026.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report the final assay results from the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") diamond drill program at the Trapper Zone of its 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project, near Cartwright, Labrador, Canada. The Trapper Zone forms part of an oxide-bearing lopolith that includes the Falcon and Hawkeye Zones collectively covering 29 square kilometres (Figure 1).

These are the results the team has been drilling toward since the program began. Holes R-0088, R-0089, R-0090, R-0091 and R-0092 are the last assays outstanding from a campaign that was completed in August 2026. With them in hand, SAGA has a complete assay database for every hole drilled for the Trapper Zone resource. The validated database, geological model inputs, density data and QA/QC package are being turned over to GeoGlobal LLC. The independent NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate and technical report are expected this quarter.

This is the largest drill program in the Company's history, and the first time Radar has had the dataset required to carry a zone from discovery into a resource. Eighty-five holes, R-0008 through R-0092, for 22,432 metres, were drilled in roughly eight months across Trapper North, Trapper Transition and Trapper South hitting oxide mineralization in every hole.

Analytical results received for the final five (5) diamond drill holes (R-0088 to R-0092) from the MRE drill program initiated in Q4 2025, continue to deliver consistent broad intercepts of oxide mineralization.

Key intercepts include:

Hole R-0088: 115.3 m @ 42.56% Fe2O3, 7.00% TiO2, 0.257% V2O5 Including 64.0 m @ 36.27% Fe2O3, 6.32% TiO2, 0.183% V2O5

Hole R-0089: 78.6 m @ 45.26% Fe2O3, 6.97% TiO2, 0.337% V2O5 Including 50.0 m @ 50.49% Fe2O3, 7.62% TiO2, 0.407% V2O5 Including 31.3 m @ 51.17% Fe2O3, 8.28% TiO2, 0.357% V2O5

Hole R-0090: 43.0 m @ 32.22% Fe2O3, 5.42% TiO2, 0.175% V2O5 Including 20.7 m @ 40.79% Fe2O3, 6.11% TiO2, 0.303% V2O5

Hole R-0091: 50.9 m @ 39.06% Fe2O3, 6.29% TiO2, 0.234% V2O5

Hole R-0092: 188.9 m @ 39.54% Fe2O3, 5.94% TiO2, 0.285% V2O5 Including 44.0 m @ 54.11% Fe2O3, 8.99% TiO2, 0.369% V2O5 Including 26.4 m @ 44.23% Fe2O3, 6.24% TiO2, 0.344% V2O5



Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals, commented:

"This is the milestone the crew has been working toward since the first Trapper hole. Eighty-five holes, more than 22,000 metres, eight months, and oxide in every one of them. The final five holes delivered the same consistency of titanium, vanadium and iron mineralization from surface to depth, including another near-200-metre run in R-0092. I want to recognize the drillers, the geologists, the core loggers, the sample crews and the entire team in Cartwright who kept this program moving through a Labrador winter and summer. The database is now with GeoGlobal. The maiden resource for Trapper is the next deliverable, and we expect the NI 43-101 technical report this quarter."

SAGA's NI 43-101 MRE Finalization

SAGA has retained GeoGlobal LLC, of Riverton, Utah, to complete the independent mineral resource estimate and the supporting NI 43-101 technical report for the Trapper Zone. GeoGlobal is an independent mining advisory firm specializing in mineral deposit evaluation, advanced geostatistics, resource estimation and reporting, independent audits and reviews, and model-mine-mill reconciliation. The firm works to NI 43-101, S-K 1300, JORC and SAMREC standards.

The estimate is being led by Dr. Abani R. Samal, Ph.D., CPG, RM-SME, Fellow-SEG, Principal of GeoGlobal. Dr. Samal is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and JORC, has worked in the minerals industry since 1996, and is recognized for deposit evaluation, resource estimation and geostatistics.

GeoGlobal is currently working through the necessary sequence of tasks to finalize the technical report including validation of the collar, survey and assay database; review of QA/QC; construction of the geological and oxidation domains from the logged gabbronorite, semi-massive oxide and rhythmic oxide units; compositing and grade interpolation for Fe2O3, TiO2 and V2O5; density assignment; and classification under CIM Definition Standards. The maiden estimate will be under National Instrument 43-101 and expects to deliver the technical report this quarter.

Detailed Logging Highlights from Drill Hole R-00888 to R-0092

Hole R-0088 (Cross-Section N10 Figure 3): Drill hole R-0088 is drilled on cross-section N10 with an azimuth of 218° and dipping -50°, with a total depth of 458 m. The oxide zone intersected at 196.8 m is 203.6 m wide (true thickness 161.6 m) consisting of 99.6 m of semi-massive and 104 m of rhythmic layering oxide.

Drill hole R-0088 is drilled on cross-section N10 with an azimuth of 218° and dipping -50°, with a total depth of 458 m. The oxide zone intersected at 196.8 m is 203.6 m wide (true thickness 161.6 m) consisting of 99.6 m of semi-massive and 104 m of rhythmic layering oxide. Hole R-0089 (Cross-Section N11 Figure 2): Drill hole R-0089 is drilled on cross-section N11 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -80°, with a total depth of 470 m. The oxide zone intersected at 3.8 m is 324.8 m wide (true thickness 161.9 m) consisting of 127.0 m of semi-massive and 197.9 m of rhythmic layering oxide.

Drill hole R-0089 is drilled on cross-section N11 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -80°, with a total depth of 470 m. The oxide zone intersected at 3.8 m is 324.8 m wide (true thickness 161.9 m) consisting of 127.0 m of semi-massive and 197.9 m of rhythmic layering oxide. Hole R-0090 (Cross-Section N09 Figure 4): Drill hole R-0090 is drilled on cross-section N09 with an azimuth of 218° and dipping -45°, with a total depth of 206 m. The oxide zone intersected at 51.7 m is 57.4 m wide (true thickness 50.3 m) consisting of 21.0 m of semi-massive and 36.4m of rhythmic layering oxide.

Drill hole R-0090 is drilled on cross-section N09 with an azimuth of 218° and dipping -45°, with a total depth of 206 m. The oxide zone intersected at 51.7 m is 57.4 m wide (true thickness 50.3 m) consisting of 21.0 m of semi-massive and 36.4m of rhythmic layering oxide. Hole R-0091 (Cross-Section N08, Figure 5): Drill hole R-0091 is drilled on cross-section N08 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -45°, with a total depth of 233 m. The oxide zone intersected at 46.4 m is 62.4 m wide (true thickness 56.1 m) consisting of 45.8 m of semi-massive and 16.7 m of rhythmic layering oxide.

Drill hole R-0091 is drilled on cross-section N08 with an azimuth of 38° and dipping -45°, with a total depth of 233 m. The oxide zone intersected at 46.4 m is 62.4 m wide (true thickness 56.1 m) consisting of 45.8 m of semi-massive and 16.7 m of rhythmic layering oxide. Hole R-0092 (Cross-Section N11, Figure 2): Drill hole R-0092 is drilled on cross-section N11 with an azimuth of 218° and dipping -50°, with a total depth of 221 m. The oxide zone intersected at 3.9 m is 160.6 m wide (true thickness 149.3 m) consisting of 134.4 m of semi-massive and 26.2 m of rhythmic layering oxide.

Trapper Zone Assay Highlights

These results now bring the total MRE drill results to a conclusion with all eighty-five (85) diamond drill holes received. The top 25 analytical results from the eighty-five (85) diamond drill holes of the MRE drill program are recapped in Table 1

Trapper Zone Drilling Summary

Table 2 presents the true width of oxide mineralization that will be imported into Industry-standard software programs used to develop a mineral resource estimate.

About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador

The Radar Property comprises 690 mineral claims across 9 mineral licenses, totalling approximately 24,175 hectares in southeastern Labrador, located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright. The Property entirely encloses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex (~160 km² at the surface) and is accessible year-round via paved Route 510, a Cartwright logging road, and a SAGA-constructed access trail. Infrastructure advantages include the deep-water port at Cartwright, the Cartwright Airport (YRF), and proximity to regional hydroelectric power from Muskrat Falls and Churchill Falls.

Diamond drilling, geophysics, trenching and geological mapping have confirmed a 29 km2 oxide-bearing lopolith that host the Trapper, Falcon and Hawkeye Zones. VTM mineralization at Radar is comparable to that of global Fe-Ti-V systems such as Panzhihua (China) and Bushveld (South Africa). Subject to further exploration, resource definition, and metallurgical testing, the Project may represent a strategic source of titanium, vanadium, and iron for North American markets.

Source:

https://centralparktower.com/

Qualified Person

Dr. A. Miller, P. Geo., PEGNL, is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Technical Information

Diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Company personnel at SAGA's core facility in Cartwright, Labrador. The drill core diameter was NQ. The core was cut lengthwise using a diamond saw, and one half was retained in the core box, while the other half was sampled at designated intervals for analysis.

Core samples were prepared and analyzed at the Impact Global Solutions (IGS) laboratory facility in Montréal, Québec. As part of the analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Crush rejects and pulp samples are retained and stored in a secure facility for potential future verification and re-analysis. The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with industry standard practices.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The 100% owned Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 24,641 m of drilling in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with consistently uniform grades of titanium, vanadium and iron.

The 100% owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within peralkaline volcanic rocks that shares geological similarities with the intrusion-hosted Tanbreez, Strange Lake deposits and the stratiform Brockman (Hastings) REE deposit, Western Australia. Historic drilling identified consistent mineralization with assays up to 2.03% TREO including approximately 28% HREO. Large scale potential is supported by 26 km2 of exposed mineralization tuff at surface with about 5% of the prospective unit drilled to date. In addition, grab sample assays of pegmatite hosted in peralkaline granite returned up to 21.6% TREO.

The 100% owned Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 . (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 72,701 hectares and has geological attributes similar to nearby terrains currently being explored by Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

www.sagametals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE SAGA Metals Corp.