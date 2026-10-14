Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a partnership with Rougier Fils, a company specializing in structural construction and civil engineering works, particularly for industrial and commercial buildings in Northwestern France.

A partnership to accelerate the decarbonization of industrial and commercial construction projects

Founded in 1927, Rougier Fils is a family-owned company that currently employs nearly 100 people and generates approximately €30 million in revenue. Drawing on its recognized expertise in structural construction works for industrial and commercial buildings, the company supports its clients on projects of all sizes, combining strong responsiveness, proven technical expertise and high standards of workmanship.

Committed to keeping pace with developments in its sector and addressing the growing challenges of decarbonizing construction, Rougier Fils has chosen to partner with Hoffmann Green Cement to incorporate its 0% clinker cement solutions into the foundations and concrete structures of its industrial and commercial projects.

This partnership has already resulted in the successful completion of several projects, including the construction of warehouses for the Telamon Group in Champagne-sur-Oise. These initial projects demonstrate the ability of Rougier Fils and Hoffmann Green to deploy 0% clinker cement solutions on a large scale, contributing to the decarbonization of industrial construction projects.

Hoffmann Green continues to expand the deployment of its solutions in Northwestern France

Thanks to its regional presence and extensive geographical reach, from Lille to Saint-Nazaire, Rougier Fils represents a strategic partner for Hoffmann Green Cement in strengthening the presence of its solutions in Northwestern France.

This partnership also supports Hoffmann Green's business momentum by providing access to industrial and commercial projects requiring significant volumes of cement. It is therefore fully aligned with the Company's strategy to diversify its target markets, expand the applications of its 0% clinker solutions and accelerate the ramp-up of its industrial operations.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Rougier Fils, a company recognized for its expertise and know-how in structural construction for industrial and commercial buildings. The initial projects carried out together demonstrate the relevance of our 0% clinker solutions in addressing the decarbonization challenges of industrial construction. This partnership also enables us to strengthen our presence in Northwestern France and tap into a market characterized by significant cement volume requirements."

Alexis ROQUES, President of Rougier Fils, added: "For nearly a century, Rougier Fils has kept pace with developments in the structural construction industry and the evolving needs of its clients. Decarbonizing construction is now a major challenge for our sector. Our partnership with Hoffmann Green enables us to offer our clients an innovative, clinker-free cement solution while maintaining our high standards of quality, performance and technical expertise. The initial projects carried out with Hoffmann Green have been particularly encouraging and reinforce our commitment to continuing the deployment of these solutions across our future industrial and commercial projects."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014526652/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600



NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94



NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Lise Vialard

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98



Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email: finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr