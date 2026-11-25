Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces its partnership with Isometric, a leading international environmental certifier. Hoffmann Green has selected Isometric to certify its clinker-free cements under the Low Carbon Cement Protocol, which enables the issuance of Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs).

As the first cement manufacturer to partner with Isometric under the protocol, Hoffmann Green is paving the way for the commercialization of environmental certificates that recognize the low-carbon performance of its clinker-free cements, particularly in the U.S., European, and Asian markets.

A new market enabling the commercialization of the environmental benefits of low-carbon cements independently of their physical delivery

Isometric certifies carbon removals, emissions reductions, and environmental attributes under its rigorous scientific protocols with independent third-party verification. Its Low Carbon Cement Protocol enables the issuance of certificates for the environmental attributes of low-carbon cement production, provided projects meet its eligibility and certification requirements.

This mechanism, known as Book and Claim, allows the environmental attributes of cement to be separated from its physical delivery. Cement manufacturers can therefore monetize environmental certificates by selling them to companies in other geographical markets, without having to export the corresponding volumes of cement.

For purchasing companies, this mechanism provides a means of financially supporting the production of decarbonized materials and claiming the associated certified environmental attributes, in accordance with applicable accounting and traceability requirements.

By becoming the first cement manufacturer to partner with Isometric under this protocol, Hoffmann Green is taking a further step in its strategy to maximize the value of its innovative clinker-free technologies.

This partnership marks a new milestone in the development of the third pillar of its business model, dedicated to the promotion and marketing of environmental certificates, by opening up a new source of value creation distinct from that of carbon credits.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

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Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600