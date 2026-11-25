Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces its partnership with Isometric, a leading international environmental certifier. Hoffmann Green has selected Isometric to certify its clinker-free cements under the Low Carbon Cement Protocol, which enables the issuance of Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs).

As the first cement manufacturer to partner with Isometric under the protocol, Hoffmann Green is paving the way for the commercialization of environmental certificates that recognize the low-carbon performance of its clinker-free cements, particularly in the U.S., European, and Asian markets.

A new market enabling the commercialization of the environmental benefits of low-carbon cements independently of their physical delivery

Isometric certifies carbon removals, emissions reductions, and environmental attributes under its rigorous scientific protocols with independent third-party verification. Its Low Carbon Cement Protocol enables the issuance of certificates for the environmental attributes of low-carbon cement production, provided projects meet its eligibility and certification requirements.

This mechanism, known as Book and Claim, allows the environmental attributes of cement to be separated from its physical delivery. Cement manufacturers can therefore monetize environmental certificates by selling them to companies in other geographical markets, without having to export the corresponding volumes of cement.

For purchasing companies, this mechanism provides a means of financially supporting the production of decarbonized materials and claiming the associated certified environmental attributes, in accordance with applicable accounting and traceability requirements.

Hoffmann Green paves the way for a new growth driver through the international monetization of its clinker-free cements

By becoming the first cement manufacturer to partner with Isometric under this protocol, Hoffmann Green is taking a further step in its strategy to maximize the value of its innovative clinker-free technologies.

This partnership marks a new milestone in the development of the third pillar of its business model, dedicated to the promotion and marketing of environmental certificates, by opening up a new source of value creation distinct from that of carbon credits. The deployment of EACs thus represents an additional growth driver, capable of opening up new international business opportunities, particularly with leading U.S. players and in European and Asian markets. Over time, this initiative could generate several million euros in additional revenue for the Company.

This initiative is fully aligned with Hoffmann Green's strategy to maximize the value of its breakthrough technologies and strengthen its international presence, while contributing to the development of new economic mechanisms to support the decarbonization of the cement industry.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "Our partnership with Isometric marks an important milestone in our strategy to develop and maximize the value of our clinker-free technologies. By becoming the first cement manufacturer to partner with Isometric under this protocol, we are opening up a particularly promising commercial opportunity: monetizing the environmental performance of our cements through international buyers, without having to physically export our products. This initiative further strengthens the third pillar of our business model and opens up new opportunities for value creation, particularly in the US, European and Asian markets, while reinforcing the international recognition of our decarbonization solutions."

Lukas MAY, Chief Commercial Officer of Isometric, added: "Environmental Attribute Certificates unlock global demand for low-carbon production, creating new sources of revenue for the innovative technologies that will decarbonize heavy industry. Our Low Carbon Cement Protocol ensures every certificate is backed by public evidence, giving buyers complete confidence in the EACs generated by manufacturers like Hoffmann Green."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT ISOMETRIC

Isometric certifies industrial claims that customers, investors, and regulators rely on, from low-carbon materials and industrial emissions to carbon removal. Its AI-powered platform, Certify, works alongside independent verifiers to review every data point behind a claim, and every certificate is published on Isometric's public Registry with the underlying data, calculations, and evidence. Isometric is backed by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), owner of the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit isometric.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124462749/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600



NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94



NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Lise Vialard

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98



Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email: finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr