Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the continuation of its collaboration with the World Cement Association (WCA), a leading international organization in the cement industry.

As part of this collaboration, Hoffmann Green welcomed Philippe Richart, Managing Director of the WCA, to its industrial site in Bournezeau. This visit builds on a collaboration initiated in September 2023 and reflects the shared ambition of both organizations to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions to decarbonize the cement industry worldwide.

An international network committed to transforming the cement industry

Founded in 2016, the World Cement Association is an independent, international non-profit organization bringing together cement producers and stakeholders from across the cement value chain. It works to strengthen cooperation among its members and promote the sharing of industrial and technological best practices, particularly in the areas of decarbonization, innovation and competitiveness.

By bringing together industrial players from around the world, the WCA provides a valuable platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise to support the sustainable transformation of the cement industry.

A collaboration supporting the international reach of Hoffmann Green's technologies

By continuing its collaboration with the WCA, Hoffmann Green remains part of an international network that enables it to contribute to industry discussions on decarbonization and raise awareness among international stakeholders of its model based on eliminating clinker and using low-energy production processes. This initiative is fully aligned with the Company's international development strategy, which notably aims to leverage the replication of its industrial model and licensing agreements to accelerate the deployment of its technologies abroad.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We were delighted to welcome Philippe Richart to our site and introduce him to our industrial facilities and technologies. Our membership in the World Cement Association is driven by a shared ambition to decarbonize the cement industry worldwide, with a clear need to move into a phase of large-scale deployment. In this regard, exchanges within the WCA provide a tremendous opportunity to share our experience and help accelerate the adoption of new solutions in France and internationally."

Philippe RICHART, Managing Director of the WCA, added: "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Hoffmann Green, whose innovative approach demonstrates the tangible solutions that can contribute to decarbonizing the cement industry. In light of the sector's environmental challenges, accelerating the deployment of low-carbon technologies is a major priority. Hoffmann Green's industrial model, based on the production of clinker-free cements, offers promising prospects for supporting this transformation on an international scale."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012697679/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600

NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Lise Vialard

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email: finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr