Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.
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Grande Portage Resources Ltd.: Advancing Its High-Grade New Amalga Gold Project in Alaska
Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQX: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) (the "Company" or "Grande Portage") reviewed its direct-ship ore plan for the New Amalga Gold Project near Juneau, Alaska. The review covered the results of its April 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment, a definitive gold purchase agreement with Ocean Partners UK Limited, and the project's acceptance onto the federal permitting dashboard under Title 41 of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act (FAST-41).
The article examines how eliminating onsite processing and tailings storage simplifies the project's path through federal environmental review, against the backdrop of permitting timelines becoming a primary constraint on new mine development in North America.
To read the full article, please visit Barchart at: https://www.barchart.com/story/news/6793718/grande-portage-advances-a-million-ounce-gold-plan-built-for-faster-permitting
About Grande Portage Resources Ltd.
Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company advancing the New Amalga Gold Project, the outgrowth of the Herbert Gold discovery, located approximately 25 kilometres north of Juneau, Alaska. The company holds a 100% interest in the property, which lies within the 160-kilometre Juneau Gold Belt. The New Amalga gold system is open along strike and at depth and hosts at least six main composite vein-fault structures. Grande Portage is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Learn more at grandeportage.com.
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Contact:
Ian M. Klassen
Ian@grandeportage.com
+1 (604) 899-0106
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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318992